TEXAS GARDENING: Chapparal mulberry will grow to be tall in time

Dear Neil: I just took a look at my 6-year-old peach tree and did some research online about how I should be pruning it. Apparently there should be three branches spreading out evenly to allow the sun to reach the fruit for better ripening. Could I safely remove the one branch that grows straight up? Do you have any tips?

A: That kind of pruning to develop a scaffold branching system really needs to be initiated at the time the tree is planted. However, your tree does appear to give a good, open angle at removing the one branch growing straight up. You would need a very thin pruning saw to be able to get into that small angle to make the cut just above the old hose. Do not leave more than 1/4-inch of a stub, and seal the open wound with pruning paint. Also, I am puzzled by what that hose and cable might be doing around the tree at this point, six years after planting. I can’t understand why you would still have it staked. There is a good chance that you could end up girdling the trunk.

Dear Neil: My dad has a beautiful magnolia tree, and I have noticed a small tree at its base. The sapling is about 2 feet tall. Is it possible to cut it away from the base of the mother tree and replant it, or will it do more harm than good?