SKIP RICHTER: Fall season is prime time for planting herbs

I like placing herb containers around a patio area where you can reach out and enjoy their fragrant foliage. One of my daughters used to like to hug our topiary rosemary plants. When she passed through the house, the air was filled with the aroma.

Herbs offer another benefit not often mentioned in articles promoting their use. They can be quite attractive to beneficial insects. Look closely at the tiny bloom stalks of thyme or cilantro, the daisy-like blossoms of chamomile, or the umbrella bloom clusters of fennel, tansy or dill, and you’ll notice a host of tiny parasitic and predatory wasp species, hover flies and predatory beetles and true bugs stopping in for a meal of pollen or sip of nectar.

Various bee species find the blooms of many types of herbs quite attractive. African blue basil is one of the best plants for providing nourishment for native bees and honeybees. The blossoms of chives are another pollinator magnet.

Fall is prime planting season for the many types of perennial herbs available to gardeners. If planted now, they will have a head start and become well established before hot weather returns next summer.