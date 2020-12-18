SKIP RICHTER: Cultivate landscape for holiday decor

Weekend gardening activities

• When your Thanksgiving or Christmas cactus is done blooming, break of a section with 3 or 4 joints, and insert the basal end into a pot of moderately moist potting soil. Place a plastic bag over the cutting and secure it around the pot with a rubber band. Set it on a windowsill out of direct sunlight. The cutting should be rooted in 3 to 4 weeks.

• Late fall through late winter is the best time to plant trees and shrubs. Roots will continue to grow in our cool winter soils. Early planting results in a well-established plant that’s better prepared for the stresses of next summer. Firm the soil in around the roots, and water the roots well at planting.

• Remove spent annuals and frozen top growth in perennial beds. Mulch these areas to deter weeds.

• Mix compost into the soil to rework annual beds in preparation for spring planting. It is just around the corner. Mulch the surface with shredded leaves after you are done to prevent cool-season weeds from invading. When planting time comes, simply pull back the leaves to plant and then place them back over the soil around the new plants.