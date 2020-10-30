RICHTER: Fall is the perfect time to plant bulbs

Bulbs are some of the easiest of flowers to grow in our landscapes. Choose types that naturalize here, and they’ll reward you with years of enjoyment adding seasonal beauty like few other plants can. Now is the time to plant bulbs if you want to enjoy the fragrance, color and beauty of their blooms next spring, summer, and fall.
Some bulbs, such as the standard tulips and Dutch hyacinths for example, are best used as annuals as they tend not to naturalize in our warm southern climate. These “one-shot wonders” are typically purchased and stored in the refrigerator crisper drawer and planted in late December or early January.
Naturalizing bulbs on the other hand are dependable perennials in this region, returning each year “out of nowhere” to delight us again and again. I am personally a little partial to these naturalizing wonders. No doubt you’ve noticed some of them popping up around town, in landscapes and even vacant lots. When you plant a naturalizing bulb, it says, “Thanks, I can take it from here!”
Here are a few great options to add a seasonal wow factor to your landscape.
Late winter and spring blooms
Narcissus of various types are a southern tradition like few other bulbs. A late winter drive through the country past those old abandoned homesteads will give you a clue why. The house is gone the chimney is crumbling, the landscape is overgrown by brush, but the daffodils and paperwhites are still going stronger than ever.
There are over a dozen types including daffodils, jonquils, paper whites, and tazettas. It’s worth doing some research to find the varieties of each type that do well in our region and are aesthetically pleasing to you. Here are a few proven varieties to get you started: Carlton, Ice Follies, Fortune, Erlicheer, Grand Primo and Campernelle jonquil.
Other choices for the late winter and spring season include Leucojum (Snowflake), Roman Hyacinth, Painted Petals, Ipheon (Star Flower) and Johnson’s amaryllis (Hippeastrum x Johnsonii).
Summer blooms
Byzantine gladiolus produces knee-high plants with strappy foliage and beautiful magenta blooms. Unlike the tall flowering traditional gladiolus from the flower shop, Byzantine gladiolus returns year after year.
Rain lilies are a favorite of mine. They pop out of the scorched earth of summer after a good soaking rain. These wonderful repeat bloomers come in both the genus Zephranthes and Habranthus, mostly in shades of pink and white.
If you like the Easter lily look, Philippine lilies are a naturalizing option for summer blooms. One last incredible dependable naturalizing bulb group are the crinums or milk and wine lilies, named for their tall stalks of white and burgundy pink trumpet blooms.
Fall blooms
When fall arrives with a good soaking rainstorm to declare that summer is coming to a close, oxblood or schoolhouse lilies pop out of the parched remains of vacant lots and area landscapes with red trumpets, red spider lilies or hurricane lilies also make their big show with spidery blooms atop stalks emerging prior to the arrival of the plant’s foliage.
These are just a few of the many great naturalizing bulbs for our area. Whatever types you choose, give a few a try this fall. When their season arrives, they’ll surprise you with a bloom show that just get better every year.
Weekend gardening tips
Pick tomatoes and peppers before the first frost. Peppers can be eaten immature, even if very small. Tomato fruit reach a mature green stage from which they will continue to ripen indoors on the kitchen counter. Less mature green fruit won’t.
Plant lettuce in small sections every 2 weeks to keep you in fresh produce all winter. To conserve garden space plant lettuce in between slower maturing winter veggies such as cabbage, broccoli and Brussels sprouts. By the time these veggies are getting larger the lettuce will be ready to harvest.
The low light and cooler temperatures of winter mean your houseplants will need less nutrition to do well. Unless plants are in a very well-lighted atrium or very bright window, you can probably cut back fertilizing by half if not completely. Also watch soil moisture, as it is easy to overwater during the winter months.
Sprays containing B.t. are an effective, natural, low toxicity way to prevent caterpillars from turning your broccoli, cabbage and other veggies into “Swiss cheese.” Cool-season greens are a favorite target of caterpillars, beetles and aphids. Spread a lightweight rowcover fabric over the row after planting leaving extra slack in the cover to allow for plants to grow. Secure the edges with boards or soil and the plants will grow virtually pest free right up until harvest.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
