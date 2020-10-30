RICHTER: Fall is the perfect time to plant bulbs

Bulbs are some of the easiest of flowers to grow in our landscapes. Choose types that naturalize here, and they’ll reward you with years of enjoyment adding seasonal beauty like few other plants can. Now is the time to plant bulbs if you want to enjoy the fragrance, color and beauty of their blooms next spring, summer, and fall.

Some bulbs, such as the standard tulips and Dutch hyacinths for example, are best used as annuals as they tend not to naturalize in our warm southern climate. These “one-shot wonders” are typically purchased and stored in the refrigerator crisper drawer and planted in late December or early January.

Naturalizing bulbs on the other hand are dependable perennials in this region, returning each year “out of nowhere” to delight us again and again. I am personally a little partial to these naturalizing wonders. No doubt you’ve noticed some of them popping up around town, in landscapes and even vacant lots. When you plant a naturalizing bulb, it says, “Thanks, I can take it from here!”

Here are a few great options to add a seasonal wow factor to your landscape.

Late winter and spring blooms