Week 1 Brazos Valley Football Honor Roll

Player of the week: Armando Juarez, Madisonville, sr., QB
In Madisonville’s Week 1 upset over Diboll, Juarez rushed for 148 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries, leading the Mustangs to a 49-20 victory. The senior quarterback completed 4 of 5 passes for 117 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Juarez won The Eagle’s weekly poll with 51% of the vote.
Offensive player of the week: Mason Hardy, Normangee, sr., QB
Normangee opened up the season with a big win over No. 7 Bremond on the road with the help of Hardy who completed 13 of 23 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Hardy also rushed for 40 yards on 11 carries with three perfect PATs for the Panthers’ 29-14 victory.
Defensive player of the week: Eduardo Gil, Cameron, sr., DL
Gil led Cameron’s defensive effort in its season-opening win over Mexia 21-16 with 12 total tackles, five solo tackles, five assists and two tackles for loss.
Special teams player of the week: Jeramiah Burns, Madisonville, fr., S
Burns made his presence known in his first career high school game on Saturday with three returns for 89 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown off a late punt return in Madisonville’s win. The freshman safety had seven tackles, one interception and three assists against Diboll.
Other top performers
• Kelvin Adair was all over the field in Week 1, helping lead Anderson-Shiro to a 21-15 win over Wallis Brazos with 50 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. The senior tight end and defensive end had six tackles, two TFL and one sack, as well as 10 receiving yards on one reception.
• Micah Burleson accounted for three of Leon’s touchdowns in its 49-34 win over Rosebud-Lott. The senior receiver had 180 yards on seven receptions.
• Ja’mar Jessie shined in his varsity debut with Navasota, completing 14 of 19 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown. The junior quarterback also rushed for 74 yards on eight carries with a touchdown in the Rattlers’ 35-13 win over Wharton that began with an hour and a half lightning delay.
• Jarred Kerr received college offers from Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Texas in the span of two days after his performance in Lexington’s season-opening 25-14 win over West. The junior wide receiver had 138 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown.
• Milano sophomore Josh Millar powered the Eagles’ offense with 14 carries for 193 yards and two touchdowns as they opened the season with a 35-13 victory over Valley Mills.
• Navasota senior running back Darius Randle had a productive night for the Rattlers with 15 rushes for 159 yards and two touchdowns, as well as two receptions for 13 yards.
• Leon’s Jacob Robinson completed 23 of 52 passes for 442 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions, leading an offensive surge in the Cougars’ 49-34 victory over Rosebud-Lott.
• Cameron’s Za’Korien Spikes had three receptions on 104 yards with a touchdown and six carries for 18 yards in the Yoemen’s 21-15 home victory over Brazos. The senior receiver had one kickoff return for 24 yards, totalling 146 yards on the night.
• Rockdale had to rely more on its run game after senior quarterback Jace Robinson suffering a leg injury in the first half, but Power Five recruit Cam’ron Valdez was up for the challenge. The senior running back helped push No.7 Rockdale to a 40-14 win over Class 4A Division II La Grange, rushing for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.
• Ca’Darrius Williams rarely saw the bench in Anderson-Shiro’s win on Friday, compiling three receptions for 86 yards with a 34-yard touchdown with 11 seconds left in the game. The senior receiver and free safety had 92 return yards, four tackles and two pass break ups. He played 115 of 122 plays, only coming off the field for Anderson-Shiro punts and PATs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!