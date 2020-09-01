Week 1 Brazos Valley Football Honor Roll

Player of the week: Armando Juarez, Madisonville, sr., QB

In Madisonville’s Week 1 upset over Diboll, Juarez rushed for 148 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries, leading the Mustangs to a 49-20 victory. The senior quarterback completed 4 of 5 passes for 117 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Juarez won The Eagle’s weekly poll with 51% of the vote.

Offensive player of the week: Mason Hardy, Normangee, sr., QB

Normangee opened up the season with a big win over No. 7 Bremond on the road with the help of Hardy who completed 13 of 23 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Hardy also rushed for 40 yards on 11 carries with three perfect PATs for the Panthers’ 29-14 victory.

Defensive player of the week: Eduardo Gil, Cameron, sr., DL

Gil led Cameron’s defensive effort in its season-opening win over Mexia 21-16 with 12 total tackles, five solo tackles, five assists and two tackles for loss.

Special teams player of the week: Jeramiah Burns, Madisonville, fr., S

Burns made his presence known in his first career high school game on Saturday with three returns for 89 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown off a late punt return in Madisonville’s win. The freshman safety had seven tackles, one interception and three assists against Diboll.

Other top performers

• Kelvin Adair was all over the field in Week 1, helping lead Anderson-Shiro to a 21-15 win over Wallis Brazos with 50 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. The senior tight end and defensive end had six tackles, two TFL and one sack, as well as 10 receiving yards on one reception.