No. 7 Aggies stay hot on third down in 48-3 win over Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After the last three games, Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller has hobbled off the football field with a grass-stained jersey and bumps and bruises aplenty.
Spiller showed up at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday ready to go again, and the sophomore’s powerful runs set up the seventh-ranked Aggie’s play-action pass game, leading to a lopsided 48-3 victory over South Carolina.
Whenever the Aggies need a quick yard or two on late downs, it’s a foregone conclusion quarterback Kellen Mond will spin and place the ball in the gut of Spiller, who continued to pinball his way to first downs for A&M on Saturday. The Aggies (5-1) converted 12 of 16 third downs, scoring three first-half touchdowns on the fateful down. Two were play-action passes to tight end Jalen Wydermyer.
“[Spiller’s] the guy that everybody knows is going to get it,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We’re going to tote it to him. We’re going to give it to him. He carries it and is a big part of what we do.”
Spiller, who again left the game in the second half limping, finished with 131 yards on 18 carries for his fourth 100-yard game of the season and eighth of his career.
Fisher said keeping Spiller out of the remainder of the game was simply precautionary.
“He could have come back and he was ready to come back in,” Fisher said. “We just elected not to. He got a little banged and bruised and a little nicked up.”
Spiller ran sprints on the sideline and used the exercise bike before the coaches decided to end his night early.
South Carolina (2-4) began the game with eyes on exploding A&M’s defensive secondary that played without sophomore safety Demani Richardson, who entered Saturday’s game as the Aggies’ second-leading tackler. Richardson tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Fisher said.
In the first quarter, three Gamecock wide receivers beat A&M defensive backs on deep routes. They dropped two of the passes from South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill, who sailed the other one long.
“They were loading the box and they were leaving us open,” South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said. “Obviously, if you hit the post route early in the game, it totally changes the complexion of the game. Another post goes through [Jalen Brooks’] hands.
“We got whipped up front. We need to catch the ball. If we catch the ball, it’s a different complexion of the game early in the ballgame.”
A&M’s offense begin hitting its stride on its second drive of the game. Wide receiver Ainias Smith finished it by reeling in a 3-yard touchdown pass from Mond on a quick cut across the front of the end zone. That completed a 12-play drive that included two third-down conversions (including the touchdown) and a fourth-down conversion.
Later on third-and-short, Fisher dialed up A&M’s first play-action pass that resulted in a score. Out of the I-formation, Mond faked a handoff, rolled right and found a wide open Wydermyer across the field for a 15-yard touchdown pass. The Gamecocks blitzed heavily from the left side, leaving the Aggie tight end in plenty of open space.
Wydermyer said he was thinking more about his own route than Mond making the cross-field pass.
“I was actually worried if I was going to get out,” he said. “I had to go through a whole bunch of traffic to get out and jump over some people, but I knew Kellen was going to get the job done.”
Continuing the third-down trend, Mond connected with Wydermyer on a 7-yard, play-action pass late in the second for another TD, converting A&M’s sixth third down of the game.
“When you have Isaiah and Ainias and even [Devon] Achane running the ball like they do, the linebackers have no choice but to step up and everybody gets their eyes in the backfield,” Wydermyer said. “That’s when I just kind of slip out, and plays like that happen. The play action is really big, especially for our offense.”
Spiller set up the score with a 52-yard run three plays earlier to convert a third-and-4. The big run helped A&M gain 105 of its 248 first-half yardage on third downs.
Leading 21-0, converting third downs became less and less necessary in the second half.
A&M padded its lead by scoring touchdowns on consecutive offensive plays in the third quarter.
Mond first capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run. Mond faked a pitch that opened a clean hole to the end zone on the play. Seth Small missed the extra-point kick, ending his streak of 109 straight that is tied with Josh Lambo for the second longest run of successful PATs in school history.
One play after A&M safety Leon O’Neal Jr. intercepted a Hill pass, Mond connected with Achane for a 52-yard TD pass. Achane ran uncovered straight through the middle of the field for the first of two TD catches for the freshman running back.
Mond later threw a 3-yard TD pass to Achane to give him the school record for career TD passes with 68, passing Jerrod Johnson’s 67 set from 2007-10. Mond also owns A&M’s career records for passing yards, completions, pass attempts and total yards.
