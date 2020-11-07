No. 7 Aggies stay hot on third down in 48-3 win over Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After the last three games, Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller has hobbled off the football field with a grass-stained jersey and bumps and bruises aplenty.

Spiller showed up at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday ready to go again, and the sophomore’s powerful runs set up the seventh-ranked Aggie’s play-action pass game, leading to a lopsided 48-3 victory over South Carolina.

Whenever the Aggies need a quick yard or two on late downs, it’s a foregone conclusion quarterback Kellen Mond will spin and place the ball in the gut of Spiller, who continued to pinball his way to first downs for A&M on Saturday. The Aggies (5-1) converted 12 of 16 third downs, scoring three first-half touchdowns on the fateful down. Two were play-action passes to tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

“[Spiller’s] the guy that everybody knows is going to get it,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We’re going to tote it to him. We’re going to give it to him. He carries it and is a big part of what we do.”

Spiller, who again left the game in the second half limping, finished with 131 yards on 18 carries for his fourth 100-yard game of the season and eighth of his career.

Fisher said keeping Spiller out of the remainder of the game was simply precautionary.