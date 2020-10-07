Brazos Valley weekly football capsules for Oct. 8-10

NOTES — All games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, fans are urged to visit participating schools’ websites for the latest information regarding tickets and crowd sizes.
San Angelo Central Bobcats (2-6A) at A&M Consolidated Tigers (10-5A-I)
Thus far: Central 0-2: Killeen Shoemaker 35-61; Schertz Clemens 0-35. Consol 2-0: University 63-13; Leander Rouse 48-21
Radio: WTAW (1620 AM)
Harris Ratings: Consol by 38
Et cetera: Consol is ranked third in Class 5A-I by Texas Football behind Ennis and Aledo. ... Consol’s Kyle Willis has thrown for 579 yards with eight TDs.
8-5A-I: College Station Cougars at Magnolia West Mustangs
Thus far: Magnolia West 1-1: Brenham 48-28; Temple 13-28. CS 2-0: Hutto 55-14; Fort Bend Bush 54-0
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
Harris Ratings: College Station by 13
Et cetera: College Station is ranked eighth in Class 5A-I by Texas Football. This is one of the Harris Ratings’ top 5A games in the state along with Crosby-Montgomery, La Porte-Port Arthur Memorial, Magnolia West-Lufkin and Wichita Falls Rider-Midlothian. ... CS’ Roderick Brown has 251 yards rushing and five TDs. Jett Huff has thrown for 467 yards and five TDs.
Nacogdoches Golden Dragons (9-5A-II) vs. Rudder Rangers (10-5A-II) 7:30 p.m. Friday, Merrill Green Stadium
Thus far: Nacogdoches 1-0: Fort Worth Boswell 26-21. Rudder 2-0: Bastrop 49-7; Leander Rouse 63-56
Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)
Harris Ratings: Rudder by 2
Et cetera: Rudder was originally scheduled to play Waco University and Nacogdoches was to have played John Tyler, but COVID-19 sidelined both University and John Tyler. ... Rudder’s EJ Ezar has thrown for 827 yards with 10 TDs and rushed for 257. Keithron Lee has 17 receptions for 416 yards with 7 TDs.
13-5A-II: Brenham Cubs at Leander Glenn Grizzlies
Thus far: Brenham 0-2: Magnolia West 28-49, Magnolia 10-35. Glenn 1-1: Leander 31-27; San Antonio Veterans Memorial 13-33.
Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)
Harris Ratings: Brenham by 6
10-4A-II: Shepherd Pirates at Madisonville Mustangs
Thus far: Shepherd 1-3: Tarkington, canceled; Kirbyville, canceled; Coldspring 8-50; Liberty 0-37; Hempstead 48-39; Splendora 0-52. Madisonville 2-3: Diboll 49-20; Liberty 10-23; Teague 24-7; Lorena 25-56; Livingston 16-21
Harris Ratings: Madisonville by 32
Radio: KMVL (1220 AM & 100.5 FM)
Et cetera: Madisonville’s Armando Lee Juarez has passed for 471 yards with 4 TDs and rushed for 324 yards with 7 TDs.
13-4A-II Navasota Rattlers at Smithville Tigers
Thus far: Navasota 2-2: Wharton 35-13; Sealy 33-28; Mexia 14-38; Huffman-Hargave 0-12. Smithville 2-3: West Columbia 28-7; Yoakum 7-21; Lago Vista, canceled; Shiner 12-41; Jarrell 63-6; Columbus 7-38
Harris Ratings: Smithville by 4
Radio: KWBC (1550 AM/98.7 FM)
11-3A-I: Academy Bumblebees at Cameron Yoemen
Thus far: Academy 5-1, 1-1: Rogers 20-15; Clifton 17-10; Groesbeck 45-0; Lago Vista 13-0; Lorena 27-41; McGregor 45-42. Cameron 3-2, 1-1: Mexia 21-16; Bellville 41-54; Franklin 37-8; Lexington, canceled; Caldwell 54-27; Rockdale 9-42.
Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)
Harris Ratings: pick ‘em
Et cetera: Cameron’s Zane Zeinert has 928 yards passing with 10 touchdowns. Za’korien Spikes has 21 receptions for 406 yards and five touchdowns.
11-3A-I: Rockdale Tigers at Caldwell Hornets
Thus far: Rockdale 3-3, 1-1: La Grange 40-14; Taylor 55-21; Lexington 34-35; Bellville 14-42; McGregor 40-49; Cameron 42-9 Caldwell 2-3, 0-1: Snook 28-26; Hempstead 30-22; Lago Vista 0-20; Giddings 14-50; Cameron 27-54
Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM) & KAPN (107.3 FM)
Harris Ratings: Rockdale by 42
Et cetera: Rockdale’s Kobe Mitchell has thrown for 839 yards with 11 TDs and Cam’Ron Valdez has rushed for 667 yards with 10 TDs.
12-3A-II: Anderson-Shiro Owls at Hemphill Hornets, 7 p.m. Thursday
Thus far: Anderson-Shiro 3-3, 1-1: Brazos 21-15; Somerville 34-7; Blanco 9-34. Trinity 12-14; Warren 13-12; Newton 0-62. Hemphill 4-0, 2-0: Kirbyville & Buna, canceled; West Sabine 54-24; Huntington 36-34; Corrigan-Camden 58-34; Kountze 34-0.
Harris Ratings: Hemphill by 23
Et cetera: The game was moved up a day because of potential impact of Hurricane Gamma.
13-3A-II: Rogers Eagles at Franklin Lions
Thus far: Franklin 3-2, 2-0: Lorena 20-21, Hearne canceled; Cameron 8-37; Troy 42-27; Lexington 49-14; Riesel 63-21. Rogers 2-4, 1-1: Academy 15-20; San Saba 21-24; Whitney 47-12; West 29-35; Buffalo 28-46; Clifton 42-7
Harris Ratings: Franklin by 11
Et cetera: ... Franklin is ranked seventh in Class 3A-II by Texas Football. ... Franklin’s Seth Spiller has 634 yards rushing and Malcolm Murphy adds 344.
13-3A-II: Riesel Indians at Lexington Eagles
Thus far: Lexington 3-1, 0-1: West 25-14; Thrall 35-8; Rockdale 35-34; Franklin 14-49. Riesel 2-4, 0-2: Marlin 38-13; Hamilton 39-14; Clyde 14-52; Bosqueville 26-52; Clifton 19-36; Franklin 21-63.
Harris Ratings: Lexington by 31
Et cetera: This is Lexington’s Homecoming. ... Lexington is eighth by Texas Football in Class 3A-II. ... Lexington junior Jarred Kerr has 641 yards rushing on 51 carries (9.7) with 8 touchdowns.
11-2A-I: Alto Yellowjackets at Centerville Tigers
Thus far: Alto 0-5, 0-1: Troup 0-27; Timpson 6-40; Price Carlisle 0-12; Winona, canceled; San Augustine 20-48; Grapeland 20-48. Centerville 4-2, 0-1: New Waverly 12-34; Corrigan-Camden 42-0;
Thorndale 30-14; Palestine Westwood 36-10; Bremond 36-32; Leon 14-44.
Harris Ratings: Centerville by 20
Et cetera: Centerville sophomore Paxton Hancock has 523 yards rushing and Brant Roberts has 737 yards passing with nine touchdowns.
11-2A-I: Leon Cougars at Normangee Panthers
Thus far: Leon 4-1, 1-0: Rosebud-Lott 49-34; Dawson 34-55; Somerville 30-29; Hamilton 40-22; Centerville 44-14. Normangee 5-0, 1-0: Bremond 29-14; Iola & Garrison, canceled; Chilton 48-15; Lovelady 50-12; New Waverly 40-24; Groveton 20-54.
Harris Ratings: Normangee by 9
Et cetera: Normangee’s Mason Hardy has thrown for 1,246 yards with 15 touchdowns and he adds 411 yards rushing with four touchdowns. Izaha Jones has 27 receptions for 678 yards and nine touchdowns. ... Leon’s Jacob Robinson has thrown for 1,576 yards with 18 TDs. Tyson Cornett has 28 catches for 225 yards and 6 TDs.
12-2A-I: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles at Hearne Eagles
Thus far: B-E 1-3, 0-1: Millsap 14-54; Crawford 25-39; Florence 35-21; Leon, canceled; Thrall 13-15. Hearne 4-0, 2-0: Trinity 27-14; Franklin canceled; New Waverly canceled; Holland 21-20; Rosebud-Lott 41-0
Harris Ratings: Hearne by 25
Et cetera: This is Hearne’s Homecoming
13-2A-II: Iola Bulldogs at Bartlett Bulldogs
Thus far: Bartlett 1-4, 0-2: Hubbard 6-54; Ranger 48-12; Meridan 0-7; Granger 12-52; Milano 6-24. Iola 2-2, 2-1: Riesel, canceled; Buffalo, canceled; Lovelady 12-28; Burton 18-7; Snook 14-42; Somerville 42-36.
Harris Ratings: Iola by 25
13-2A-II: Milano Eagles at Granger Lions, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Milano 2-3, 1-1: Valley Mills 32-13; Marlin 0-21; Bremond 0-43; Snook 7-22; Somerville postponed; Bartlett 24-6. Granger 4-1, 2-0: Axtell 32-0; Rio Vista 14-35; Frost 39-13; Somerville 20-17; Milano 52-12
Harris Ratings: Granger by 14
Et cetera: Milano’s Josh Millar has 700 yards rushing and 6 TDs.
13-2A-II: Burton Panthers at Somerville Yeguas
Thus far: Burton 1-5, 1-1: Holland 12-27; Runge 0-14 Brazos 12-18; Iola 7-18; Ganado 7-65; Snook 36-0. Somerville 0-4, 0-2: Hull-Daisetta & Cushing, canceled; Anderson-Shiro 7-34; Leon 29-30; Granger 20-17; Milano postponed; Iola 36-42.
Harris Ratings: Burton by 27
Et cetera: Somerville’s Jeremiah Teague has 510 yards rushing with 5 TDs.
Brazos Christian Eagles (TAPPS IV-4) at Central Texas Christian Lions (TAPPS IV-3)
Thus far: Central Texas Christian 1-1, 0-1: Weatherford Christian 45-0; Shiner St. Paul 28-49. Brazos Christian 2-0: Austin Dominic Savio 51-14; Tomball Christian 32-30
Et cetera: Brazos Christian’s Levi Hancock has thrown for 511 yards with 8 TDs.
Calvert Trojans (13-A-II) at Allen Academy Rams (TAPPS I-6)
Thus far: Calvert 3-2: Gail Borden 42-62; Waco Parkview 46-0; Bastrop Tribe 32-28; Rankin 14-60; Coolidge 53-7. Allen 1-1: St. Joseph 44-48; Medina 53-8
sixmanfootball.com line: Calvert by 45
Et cetera: Allen is ranked sixth in TAPPS Division I/II by sixmanfootball.com. ... Calvert is ranked fourth in Class A-II by Texas Football. ... Calvert replaced Logos Prep, which canceled.
Dime Box Longhorns (14-A-II) vs. Houston Mount Carmel Bulldogs, 7 p.m. Friday, Brenham
Thus far: Dime Box 2-1: Prairie Lea 45-0; Ovilla Christian 13-58; McDade 53-6. Mount Carmel 0-1: Chester 0-45.
sixmanfootball.com line: Dime Box by 43
Et cetera: Dime Box won last year 64-32.
BVCHEA Mustangs (TAIAO South Division I) at Stephenville FAITH Knight (TAIAO North Division 2), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: BVCHEA 2-3: Bastrop Tribe 0-46; Fort Bend Chargers 36-61; Temple CenTex 58-30; Texas Christian 43-22; Fort Bend Chargers 0-52. FAITH 3-2, 1-1: Union Hill 12-57; Mineral Wells Community Christian 58-6; Zephyr 72-66; Cleburne Johnson County Sports Association 20-66; Lubbock Titans 75-72
sixmanfootball.com line: Stephenville Faith by 19
