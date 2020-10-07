Brazos Valley weekly football capsules for Oct. 8-10

NOTES — All games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, fans are urged to visit participating schools’ websites for the latest information regarding tickets and crowd sizes.

San Angelo Central Bobcats (2-6A) at A&M Consolidated Tigers (10-5A-I)

Thus far: Central 0-2: Killeen Shoemaker 35-61; Schertz Clemens 0-35. Consol 2-0: University 63-13; Leander Rouse 48-21

Radio: WTAW (1620 AM)

Harris Ratings: Consol by 38

Et cetera: Consol is ranked third in Class 5A-I by Texas Football behind Ennis and Aledo. ... Consol’s Kyle Willis has thrown for 579 yards with eight TDs.

8-5A-I: College Station Cougars at Magnolia West Mustangs

Thus far: Magnolia West 1-1: Brenham 48-28; Temple 13-28. CS 2-0: Hutto 55-14; Fort Bend Bush 54-0

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Harris Ratings: College Station by 13