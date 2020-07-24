Late July and early August mean fall gardening season is here. I know it is difficult to believe that cooler weather is coming as we sit here watching the sun and heat scorching our spring gardens while perspiring in the shade. It is also difficult to consider subjecting tender seeds and transplants to such inhospitable conditions. Yet fall will come, and if we want to have a fall garden, now is the time to begin.
While gardening fever hits most folks in the spring, fall is the best gardening season here in Texas. Veggies that ripen in the cooler days of fall have the highest quality and flavor. I especially notice an improvement in green beans grown in the fall. Most vegetables do very well in the fall, with the possible exceptions of sweet corn and okra, which prefer to ripen in warm weather.
Tomatoes and peppers should be in by now or very soon if we hope to have some production before frost. You can plant tomato transplants, or if you still have plants from the spring garden, cover a section of vine about 18” back from the tip end with some soil, leaving the last 8” to 10” or so uncovered. Keep the soil covering the stem moist. and in a few weeks it will be well-rooted and can be severed from the mother plant. Then discard the mother plant with its spider mites and foliage diseases and allow the new daughter plant to take its place.
Other warm-season vegetables such as summer squash, bush beans, chard and cucumbers are planted from mid-July through about mid-August so they can produce in September and October before a frost shuts them down.
Mid- to late August provides us a short window for fall potato planting. When September arrives, we have another short window for cool-season peas such as edible podded snap and snow peas, as well as English peas, which are shelled for the seeds inside. In September, those “blue-leaved” veggies called cole crops are planted. They include broccoli, cabbage, kohlrabi, collards, kale, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower, and Asian greens such as bok choi, tatsoi and Chinese cabbage, followed by mustard. Greens such as lettuce, arugula and spinach join the party when we finally get some cooler fronts passing through, perhaps as late as October.
The keys to starting the fall garden in summer are to moderate soil temperature and provide adequate moisture. A temporary shade cover from shade cloth or rowcover fabric will help seeds and transplants get a good start when the sun is blazing down on the garden. I use bent sections of ½-inch gray PVC to make hoops to hold the cover above the plants and soil. A shade cover is also a great idea for seeded rows, as it moderates soil temperature and improves germination. After plants have had a few weeks to adjust and expand their root systems, the shade can be removed.
Provide new transplants a good drink of a dilute soluble fertilizer solution, compost tea, fish emulsion and/or liquid seaweed at planting. Repeat this once or twice a week for a couple of weeks. Mulch the soil well to help conserve moisture, moderate soil temperature and prevent weed competition.
Water enough to keep the soil moist but not so much as to keep it soggy wet. Believe it or not, with plenty of moisture these new plants are quite tough and will be willing to grow even in the heat. By the time they are ready to bloom and set fruit, the weather is starting to cool off enough to encourage great production.
Fall is not just for veggies. Many of our best annual blooms can be grown in fall. I like to plant marigolds in mid-August for fall blooms. Despite their tolerance for hot weather, I have quit trying to grow marigolds in the summer due to spider mites, which devastate them if not controlled with frequent sprays. In the fall, spider mite populations diminish, leaving marigolds to take off growing and blooming like crazy. The large-flowered African types make a gorgeous, iridescent display up until the first frost.
Zinnias, petunias, and other warm-season flowers also can provide a great fall bloom show if started in late summer. When the cool fronts arrive to usher summer out of the garden, we can begin to plant snapdragons, alyssum, stock, dusty miller, dianthus, and calendula, as well as ornamental cabbage and ornamental kale. These are followed by violas and pansies once things cool off a bit more in late October.
Now is the time to get your soil ready for planting, whenever that time comes. Add an inch or so of compost, mix it in well, and mulch the beds to deter weeds. When planting time comes, you can simply pull back the mulch and plant. By prepping the soil now, even if fall rains leave things too wet to work the soil, you can still plant on schedule.
So, try to ignore the fact that it is hot outside and think cool. Take advantage of the cooler early morning hours to start setting the stage for fall. In a couple more months, you’ll be glad you did.
Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulture Agent for Brazos County, 2619 Texas 21 W., Bryan, Texas 77803. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.
