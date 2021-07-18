TMPA negotiating $75 million contract with Houston company for Gibbons Creek mine

TMPA will still be responsible for completing the remediation efforts on the mine even after the contract is signed, Kahn said.

The lignite mine was operational from 1982 until 1996 when TMPA shut it down and began importing coal from Wyoming, according to the TMPA website. Lignite is a low-grade form of coal. Since closing, the mine has been in reclamation. The reclamation operations are more than 90% complete, and Kahn said they should be done in a year or two.

At the time of an interview earlier this month, Bryan City Manager and TMPA board member Kean Register said there were 10 fast-close cash offers at $60 million or more for the mining land. The TMPA agenda from Thursday’s meeting says that there were “numerous proposals” for the mine, and that the five highest bidders were considered by the board of directors. The $75 million offer from 3S Real Estate was the “highest and best bid,” according to the agenda.

The TMPA board of directors, Kahn said, will probably decide what to do with the funds that come from the sale at a September meeting. He said it is likely that it will be divided up based on how much each member city owns. In that case, Bryan would receive 22% of the $75 million since the city owns that much in land.

Kahn said he is not sure how 3S Real Estate plans to use the mine land.