‘Tis the season to count birds

Data from the Christmas Bird Counts are used by many organizations to gauge bird populations and to guide their conservation efforts. A 2012 report issued by the Environmental Protection Agency used Christmas Bird Count data as one of its 26 indicators of climate change. Sadly, the numbers of birds continue to decline. According to a 2019 report published by the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology, there were nearly 3 billion fewer birds than were counted in 1970 — a staggering number.

Scientists have documented several factors that contribute to the loss of bird populations, including habitat loss and degradation, climate change, collision with glass and other structures, and the spread of pesticides and other toxins. The decline of bird populations is a source of concern for scientists, conservationists and bird-watchers. Many people derive great joy from watching and listening to birds. Also, birds are high up in the food chain and are a good indicator of the health of our planet. As one report noted, “When they start disappearing, it means that something is wrong with our environment and that we need to take action.”

One way to take action is to become involved in organizations like the Rio Brazos Audubon Society. Annual monthly meetings, field trips and other events — including the Christmas Bird Count — are great ways to familiarize yourself with birds and various threats impacting them. Getting to know birds and counting them with like-minded individuals is also a great way to enjoy the holiday season.

Jackie Girouard is a retired programmer/analyst with the U.S. Department of Labor and has been a member of the Rio Brazos Audubon Society for 17 years. She has participated in the Christmas Bird Count since 2007.