Three more candidates file to run for College Station school board

Three more candidates have filed paperwork to run for the College Station school board.

Blaine Decker, Kim Ege and Amy Alge have all filed for election for the school district's Place 2 seat, which is currently held by Amanda Green, who is not seeking reelection.

The College Station school board is made up of seven at-large, three-year positions. Places 1 and 2 are up for election this November.

Current Place 1 Trustee and Board President Mike Nugent has not said whether he will seeking another term. Darin Paine filed to run for that seat last month.

The deadline to file is Monday at 5 p.m.