WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Carolina’s Boston named AP player of year: MINNEAPOLIS — Aliyah Boston dominated women’s college basketball on both ends of the court this season.

The junior forward helped South Carolina go wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the country, putting up an SEC-record 27 consecutive double-doubles, and she has helped put the Gamecocks two wins away from the program’s second national championship.

Boston was honored as The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year on Thursday. She is the second player from South Carolina to be recognized with the award, joining former Gamecocks great A’ja Wilson.

Boston received 23 votes from the 30-member national media panel that votes weekly for the AP Top 25. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark received six votes and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith got one.

Boston averaged 16.8 points, 12 rebounds and 2.6 blocks this year.

LSU’s Mulkey wins AP coach of year for third time: MINNEAPOLIS — Kim Mulkey knew she had a rebuilding project when she took over as coach of LSU this season. The longtime Baylor coach quickly was able to orchestrate an incredible turnaround for the Tigers, who won 26 games — 17 more than last season.

Mulkey was honored Thursday as The Associated Press women’s basketball coach of the year, the third time she has won the award. Geno Auriemma and Muffet McGraw are the only other coaches to have accomplished the feat.

“I’m certainly honored to be in that group,” Mulkey said. “This doesn’t happen without players who allow you to coach them and buy into a system. We had a really, really good year.”

Mulkey received 10 votes from the 30-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week. South Carolina Dawn Staley was second with eight votes. Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer received three while Nicki Collen, who replaced Mulkey at Baylor, got two along with Wes Moore of N.C. State. Five coaches got one vote apiece.

NFL

Lawyer says Cowboys owner paid millions to woman who says he is her father: DALLAS — A lawyer who helped make payments on behalf of Jerry Jones to a woman who claims he is her biological father says that millions of dollars were paid to her and her mother and alleges that she demanded an additional $20 million from Jones several years ago.

According to a lawsuit filed March 3, Jones had his friend and lawyer Donald Jack act on his behalf to help carry out an agreement after Jones had a relationship with a woman named Cynthia Davis in the mid-1990s that resulted in the birth of Alexandra Davis.

Alexandra Davis is now 25 years old and works for U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, an Amarillo Republican.

Jones and Cynthia Davis worked out a “deal” stating that Jones would provide financial support for Alexandra Davis and her mother as long as they did not publicly reveal that he was Alexandra Davis’ father, court documents said. Breaching the deal would result in financial support being cut off and Jones or Jack would sue.

Lawyers for Alexandra Davis have previously said was not motivated by “fame or fortune” when they filed the lawsuit, but she is instead asking a court to find that she is not legally bound to an agreement that her mother and Jones made when she was a child.

Jack said in a statement that in addition to an initial $375,000 that was paid to Alexandra Davis’ mother, the agreement said Jones would provide monthly payments for child support that totaled more than $2 million. The Davises received additional payments, including the full cost of Alexandra Davis’ education at SMU, that totaled about $1 million more, Jack said.

According to an ESPN report, additional expenses included $33,000 for Davis’ “Sweet 16” birthday party, which was featured on a reality show called “Big Rich Texas,” $70,000 for a Range Rover, a $24,000 trip after she graduated from college and $25,000 for Davis and her mother to take a Christmas vacation in Paris.

GOLF

PGA Tour: SAN ANTONIO — Russell Knox recorded four straight birdies on the back nine and fired a 7-under 65 on Thursday for a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Valero Texas Open.

Knox closed out his round with a seven-foot putt to save par at the par-5 18th at TPC San Antonio, and was one shot ahead of Rasmus Hojgaard.

Hojgaard fired a 66 despite a double bogey on his final hole. Matt Kuchar is another stroke back after an opening 5-under 67 and is among a group that includes Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rei and J.J. Spaun.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy finished at even-par 72. They were outside the top 60 after one round and could flirt with the cut line Friday.

Bryson DeChambeau had a 1-over 73. After holing a bunker shot for eagle on his 11th hole and following with a birdie on the next, he made bogey on four of his last six holes.

LPGA Tour: RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Jennifer Kupcho shared the lead Thursday in The Chevron Championship in her second — and last — start at Mission Hills, the tree-lined layout she has quickly fallen in love with.

Kupcho shot a 6-under 66 in sunny and calm morning conditions to join fellow early starter Minjee Lee atop the leaderboard after the first round of the final edition of the major championship at Mission Hills.

Unable to find a sponsor willing to remain at Mission Hills, the tournament that started in 1972 as the Colgate-Dinah Shore Winner’s Circle and became a major in 1983 is shifting to Houston next year under a deal with Chevron.

“Definitely sad,” Carolina Masson said after a 68. “I understand why we’re doing it, but I’m just trying to soak in every second being out here. The golf course is playing as good as ever.”

Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit was a stroke back, finishing late in the afternoon in gusting wind.

TENNIS

Miami Open: MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka defeated No. 22 Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday in the Miami Open semifinals to reach a championship match for the first time since the 2021 Australian Open, and will meet either No. 16 Jessica Pegula or No. 2 Iga Swiatek on Saturday.

Osaka entered the tournament unseeded and ranked No. 77 in the world but will leave Miami no worse than 36th and would be back in the top 30 if she wins the title.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev came into the tournament as the No. 2 men’s player in the world. Hubert Hurkacz ensured he will stay there.

Hurkacz — the No. 8 seed and defending Miami champion — wore down the top-seeded and cramp-riddled Medvedev 7-6 (7), 6-3 on Thursday in a men’s quarterfinal.

Hurkacz, who is from Poland, will next meet No. 14 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the semifinals. Alcaraz defeated unseeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (5) on Thursday night in the last men’s quarterfinal.

— Wire reports