NBA

Thunder 117, Mavericks 111 (OT): DALLAS — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points, and Oklahoma City erased an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation in a 117-111 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

The Mavericks turned a one-point deficit after three quarters into a 15-point lead without Luka Doncic, and the Thunder stormed back from 16 down after the Dallas star returned.

Doncic had his fifth consecutive 30-point game to start the season with 31, but was just 8 of 23 from the field. He had his second straight triple-double with 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

Isaiah Joe, who didn’t play until the fourth quarter, scored eight of his 15 points in overtime, including a 3-pointer that broke a 101-all tie and started a 7-0 run in the extra period.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who had a season-high nine assists, scored six of the first nine Oklahoma City points in overtime.

Dallas still led by five with a minute remaining in regulation when Gilgeous-Alexander hit a jumper for a 99-96 deficit.

After Dorian Finney-Smith missed inside and Reggie Bullock was off on a 3, Joe connected on a tying 3-pointer. Doncic missed on a contested 17-footer at the buzzer in regulation.

NHL

Rangers 6, Stars 3: DALLAS — Zac Jones and Julien Gauthier scored 19 seconds apart in the third period after Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger exited with an injury, and the New York Rangers beat the Stars 6-3 on Saturday.

Vincent Trocheck had two goals, including the last in a three-goal third period for New York and fourth against Scott Wedgewood, who replaced Oettinger in the second.

The Stars were already without standout defenseman Miro Heiskanen with an upper-body injury when Oettinger was sidelined by a lower-body injury in a 2-2 game.

Mika Zibanenad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers.

Jason Robertson had a tying goal for Dallas late in the second, but a potential go-ahead tally early the third was overturned when the Rangers challenged that the Stars were offsides.

Mason Marchment scored 69 seconds into the game for Dallas, and Roope Hintz had the first of two tying goals for the Stars.

Jones put the Rangers ahead with a shot from the high slot before Gauthier beat Wedgewood to a loose puck and put it into an empty net while diving forward for a 5-3 lead.

Igor Shesterkin had 30 saves for the Rangers.

Wyatt Johnston, the 19-year-old Dallas rookie with three goals already, played his last game before the Stars have to decide to keep him in the NHL or send him back to major junior hockey in the OHL. Johnston isn’t eligible for the Stars’ AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars, and keeping him on the Dallas roster essentially means using the first year on his entry level contract.