WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• No. 1 South Carolina 83, Alabama 51: COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks as the No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball team beat Alabama 83-51 on Thursday night.
Zia Cooke made her first five shots and finished with 14 points for the Gamecocks (21-1, 9-1 SEC). Coupled with Florida’s victory over Tennessee, South Carolina took sole possession of the SEC lead.
Brittany Davis led Alabama (11-10, 2-8) with 20 points.
• Florida 84, No. 7 Tennessee 59: GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kiki Smith scored 25 points, Nina Rickards added 16 and Florida stunned No. 7 Tennessee, giving the Gators their fifth victory in 59 meetings between the teams.
It was Florida’s biggest win in the series. None of the previous four had been by more than nine points.
Zippy Broughton chipped in 10 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Gators (16-6, 6-3 SEC), who have become one of college basketball’s biggest surprises following abuse allegations that ended with former coach Cam Newbauer’s resignation in mid-July.
• No. 14 Georgia 71, Vanderbilt 56: ATHENS, Ga. — Jenna Staiti scored 16 points, Que Morrison added 15 points and No. 14 Georgia (17-4, 6-3 SEC) beat Vanderbilt (12-11, 3-6).
NBA
• Heat 112, Spurs 95: SAN ANTONIO — Tyler Herro scored 24 points, Bam Adebayo added 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat dominated the short-handed San Antonio Spurs 112-95 on Thursday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Jimmy Butler added 17 points and Duncan Robinson had 14 for the Heat, who had won five of six prior to the skid.
Derrick White, who also sat out the fourth quarter, had 22 points for San Antonio. The Spurs struggled to score without injured starters Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl, as well as Jock Landale and Keita Bates-Diop. Tre Jones, who had 16 points, was the only other player in double figures.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Sam Houston State 77, Dixie State 53: HUNTSVILLE — Savion Flagg had 26 points as the Sam Houston State men’s basketball team easily defeated Dixie State 77-53 on Thursday night.
Demarkus Lampley had 16 points and seven rebounds for Sam Houston (14-10, 9-2 WAC).
• SFA 78, Utah Valley 59: NACOGDOCHES — Calvin Solomon had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lift Stephen F. Austin over Utah Valley. Gavin Kensmil had 19 points for SFA (14-8, 6-4 WAC).