WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• No. 1 South Carolina 83, Alabama 51: COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks as the No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball team beat Alabama 83-51 on Thursday night.

Zia Cooke made her first five shots and finished with 14 points for the Gamecocks (21-1, 9-1 SEC). Coupled with Florida’s victory over Tennessee, South Carolina took sole possession of the SEC lead.

Brittany Davis led Alabama (11-10, 2-8) with 20 points.

• Florida 84, No. 7 Tennessee 59: GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kiki Smith scored 25 points, Nina Rickards added 16 and Florida stunned No. 7 Tennessee, giving the Gators their fifth victory in 59 meetings between the teams.

It was Florida’s biggest win in the series. None of the previous four had been by more than nine points.

Zippy Broughton chipped in 10 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Gators (16-6, 6-3 SEC), who have become one of college basketball’s biggest surprises following abuse allegations that ended with former coach Cam Newbauer’s resignation in mid-July.