third/short

FOOTBALL

FRISCO, Tex. — Police in a Dallas suburb have concluded that heat stroke caused the death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III. In a statement on Monday, Frisco police say the Collin County medical examiner ruled Barber's death an accident. Police provided no further elaboration, and the medical examiner's office didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press. Police making a welfare check on June 1 found the 38-year-old former running back dead at a Frisco apartment. Barber spent six seasons with Dallas and one with the Chicago Bears. He made the Pro Bowl in 2007.

GOLF

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the U.S. Department of Justice is now interested in the dispute between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. The Journal reports that players' agents have received inquiries from the Justice Department's antitrust division. They involve the PGA Tour regulations on players competing in other events and the tour's decision to suspend those who played. The Justice Department had no comment. The tour says in a statement the investigation was not unexpected. It cites a Federal Trade Commission investigation in the 1990s in believing it will prevail again.

NBA

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Paolo Banchero showed the Orlando Magic plenty in his two Summer League contests. And the Magic decided that was enough. The No. 1 pick is getting the rest of summer league off. Banchero averaged 20 points, six assists and five rebounds in his two games in Las Vegas. The Magic made the decision so they could evaluate other players who are with them this summer and see who may merit a roster spot or G League opportunity. Elsewhere in the Summer League, former player and current ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson is making his debut as a referee.

