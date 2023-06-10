GOLF

LIV Golf: GALLOWAY, N.J. — LIV Golf Commissioner Greg Norman suggested two months ago the Saudi-backed would consider adding a women's tour. The PGA Tour partnership with Saudi Arabia's enormous wealth fund instead essentially left out the LPGA in the foreseeable future of any chance of at least considering the idea to defect and join a rival league that paid signing bonuses of $100 million or more to lure players away from the PGA Tour. There was never any firm plan of a women's version of LIV on the table. History showed the Saudi money surely would have been considerably more massive than any payout offered by the LPGA Tour.

HORSE RACING

Belmont Stakes: This was supposed to be the year thoroughbred horse racing celebrated the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's magnificent Triple Crown triumph. It would come as the current crop of 3-year-olds finished their act on center stage. Heading into the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes on Saturday, the racing has become almost an afterthought. The public is focused on a recent spike in deaths of horses at racetracks and air quality problems that have surfaced in the northeast because of wildfires in Canada. Forte, a 2-year-old champion, is the favorite in the highly-competitive Belmont. The good news is the bad air has blown out to sea.

Acorn Stakes : NEW YORK — Pretty Mischievous held off Dorth Vader in the stretch to win the $500,000 Acorn Stakes at Belmont Park by a head. Ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, Pretty Mischievous covered the 1 1/16-mile race for 3-year-old fillies in 1:43.33. It was the second straight Grade I win for the Godolphin-owned filly, who won the Kentucky Oaks last month. Off as the 9-5 second choice, Pretty Mischievous returned $5.80, $3.30 and $2.70 in winning for the sixth time in eight starts. She also gave veteran trainer Brendan Walsh his first Grade 1 victory on the New York Racing Association circuit.

— Wire reports