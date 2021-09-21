third and short

Gamel hit his eighth home run in the fourth inning to erase the Reds’ early lead. Hayes singled to score Hoy Park, and Cole Tucker sent Hayes home with a single.

Mitch Keller (5-11) pitched out of trouble with the aid of two double plays to hold off the Reds. He matched his season high with 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and won for the first time since Aug. 20.

Cincinnati is four games behind St. Louis in the race for the second NL wild card.

The Reds failed to get a hit in key situations, scoring on a double play with runners at the corner and TJ Friedl’s bases loaded sacrifice fly.

Tyler Mahle (12-6) was relieved after 4 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits.

NFL

NEW YORK — The Monday Night Football presentation with Peyton and Eli Manning increased its viewership by 138% over last week’s debut, becoming the most-watched alternate telecast in ESPN history.

ESPN and Nielsen reported that the Mannings’ freewheeling telecast of the Green Bay Packers’ 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on ESPN2 averaged 1.9 million viewers. The Week 1 overtime thriller between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders averaged 800,000.