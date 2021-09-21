third and short

MLB
• Blue Jays 4, Rays 2: ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rookie Alek Manoah rebounded from early control issues to last six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Tuesday to improve to a major league-best 16-4 in September.
Toronto maintained a half-game lead lead over the New York Yankees for the second AL wild card. Tampa Bay, closing in on its second straight division title, began the day seven games ahead of second-place Boston.
Manoah (7-2) allowed two runs and five hits. stuck out seven and walked six. Jordan Romano earned his 20th save in 21 chances.
Bo Bichette gave Toronto a 3-2 lead with his 98th RBI, a sixth-inning sacrifice fly off Nick Anderson (0-1) as Toronto took a 3-2 lead.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. connected on his career-high 21st homer leading off the fifth for Toronto.
• Tigers 5, White Sox 3: DETROIT — Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes drove in two runs apiece and Detroit stalled Chicago’s drive for the AL Central title.
The magic number for the White Sox to clinch the division remained at two games.
Reyes had four of Detroit’s 16 hits. Daz Cameron reached base four times and scored two runs for the Tigers, who have won the first two games of the three-game series.
Bryan Garcia (3-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Detroit starter Tyler Alexander, who went five innings. Michael Fulmer got the last four outs for his 11th save.
Jace Fry (0-1) gave up three runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief of White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel, who also lasted five innings. Luis Robert led Chicago’s offense with two hits and two RBIs.
• Phillies 3, Orioles 2 (10 innings): PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run triple with two outs in the 10th inning to rally Philadelphia and boot the Phillies’ playoff hopes.
Realmuto lined a shot to right field past the outstretched glove of Anthony Santander, and NL MVP candidate Bryce Harper, who was intentionally walked, scored the winner.
The Phillies entered three games behind Atlanta in the NL East and are chasing three teams for the second NL wild-card spot.
Austin Hayes drove in automatic runner Cedric Mullins with a single off Ian Kennedy (3-1) in the 10th inning.
Cesar Valdez (2-2) took the loss.
• Red Sox 6, Mets 3: BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth inning and a two-run double in the sixth, lifting AL wild-card leading Boston over New York.
Boston won its sixth straight game and remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Toronto for the top AL wild card with 10 games remaining. The Red Sox trail first-place Tampa Bay by six games in the AL East.
New York lost for the sixth time in seven games. The Mets are 6 1/2 games behind in the NL East., and 8 1/2 games back for the second NL wild card.
Kiké Hernández also homered for the Red Sox, who have won five in a row over the Mets. Ryan Brasier (1-1) picked up the win.
Marcus Stroman (9-13) allowed four runs, seven hits and three walks in five innings.
• Cardinals 2, Brewers 1: MILWAUKEE — Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos fanned pinch-hitter Pablo Reyes for the final out and St. Louis won its 10th straight game, increasing its playoff lead by holding off the division-leading Milwaukee.
The Cardinals increased their edge for the second NL wild-card spot to four games over Cincinnati. San Diego began the day four games behind St. Louis and Philadelphia remained 4 1/2 back.
Milwaukee, which has secured a playoff spot, lost its third straight. The Brewers, whose magic number to clinch the NL Central stayed at three, lead the Cardinals by 9 ½ games.
Jake Woodford (3-3) and four relievers combined on a four-hitter. Lorenzo Cain earned his 11th save.
Brandon Woodruff (9-10) took the loss, allowing two singles in five innings, striking out five and walking one.
• Pirates 6, Reds 2: CINCINNATI — Ben Gamel homered, Ke’Bryan Hayes had three hits and Pittsburgh dampened Cincinnati’s fading postseason hopes.
Gamel hit his eighth home run in the fourth inning to erase the Reds’ early lead. Hayes singled to score Hoy Park, and Cole Tucker sent Hayes home with a single.
Mitch Keller (5-11) pitched out of trouble with the aid of two double plays to hold off the Reds. He matched his season high with 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and won for the first time since Aug. 20.
Cincinnati is four games behind St. Louis in the race for the second NL wild card.
The Reds failed to get a hit in key situations, scoring on a double play with runners at the corner and TJ Friedl’s bases loaded sacrifice fly.
Tyler Mahle (12-6) was relieved after 4 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits.
NFL
NEW YORK — The Monday Night Football presentation with Peyton and Eli Manning increased its viewership by 138% over last week’s debut, becoming the most-watched alternate telecast in ESPN history.
ESPN and Nielsen reported that the Mannings’ freewheeling telecast of the Green Bay Packers’ 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on ESPN2 averaged 1.9 million viewers. The Week 1 overtime thriller between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders averaged 800,000.
The previous high for an ESPN alternate presentation was 1.03 million for the January 2018 College Football Playoff championship game between Alabama and Georgia on ESPN2.
Monday night’s game had an overall average of 13.81 million across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes.
The Mannings are scheduled to do eight more Monday night games this season, including next week’s contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. The remaining seven have not been determined.
NFL viewership is up 14% over the first two weeks last year, according to the league and Nielsen. The 17.7 million average viewership is the highest since 2016.
— Wire reports