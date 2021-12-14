third and short

BASEBALL
- HOUSTON — Justin Verlander's $25 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros has been finalized, nearly a month after it was agreed to.
- The pitcher and the Astros reached an agreement on Nov. 17 subject to a successful physical. While the deal was reported before the collective bargaining agreement expired Dec. 1 and a signing freeze began, Major League Baseball and the players' association did not approve it until this week. Verlander's agreement incudes a $25 million salary for 2022 and a $25 million player option for 2023 conditioned on him pitching 130 or more innings in 2022.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
- NEW YORK — Stephen Curry has shot his way to the top of the NBA record book for 3-pointers.
Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer Tuesday night in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the New York Knicks, breaking the record set by Ray Allen.
Curry hit the shot from the right wing with 7:33 remaining, waving his arms toward the sky as he jogged backward down court. The Warriors then committed a foul and quickly called timeout to let the celebration begin.
Curry went and embraced his father, Dell Curry, who was seated along a baseline, while Bob McKillop, his coach at Davidson, stood in the stands and beamed alongside Larry Riley, who drafted Curry for the Warriors. Then came a hug from Warriors teammate Draymond Green among others and, finally, Curry trotted back across the court for a long embrace and a few congratulatory words from Allen.
FOOTBALL
- LAS VEGAS — O.J. Simpson is a free man. The 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said Tuesday. “Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now,” said Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s lawyer in Las Vegas.
Simpson declined an immediate interview, LaVergne said, and the attorney declined to talk about Simpson’s future plans, including whether he intends to remain in Nevada.
DALLAS — Justin Faulk, Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko all scored in the third period as the St. Louis Blues beat Dallas 4-1 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars' eight-game home winning streak.
Colton Parayko also scored and Charlie Lindgren, a recent call-up from the American Hockey League with No. 1 netminder Jordan Binnington in COVID-19 protocol, made 33 saves to improve to 4-0-0.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
- STORRS, Conn. — UConn said Tuesday star Paige Bueckers had successful surgery to repair the left leg fracture she suffered a week ago as well as a meniscus tear in that knee. Bueckers underwent the surgery on Monday afternoon at UConn Health, the school announced.
The reigning national player of the year fractured her left tibia at the knee on Dec. 5 in a win over Notre Dame. The injury, known as a tibial plateau fracture, was expected to take six to eight weeks to heal on its own.
But the school said Tuesday that she also suffered a lateral meniscus tear when she was hurt and that both injuries were repaired during the surgery.
Bueckers' recovery is expected to take two months from the date of surgery, the school said.
-- Wire reports