third and short

BASEBALL

HOUSTON — Justin Verlander's $25 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros has been finalized, nearly a month after it was agreed to.

$25 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros has been finalized, nearly a month after it was agreed to. The pitcher and the Astros reached an agreement on Nov. 17 subject to a successful physical. While the deal was reported before the collective bargaining agreement expired Dec. 1 and a signing freeze began, Major League Baseball and the players' association did not approve it until this week. Verlander's agreement incudes a $25 million salary for 2022 and a $25 million player option for 2023 conditioned on him pitching 130 or more innings in 2022.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NEW YORK — Stephen Curry has shot his way to the top of the NBA record book for 3-pointers.

Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer Tuesday night in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the New York Knicks, breaking the record set by Ray Allen.

Curry hit the shot from the right wing with 7:33 remaining, waving his arms toward the sky as he jogged backward down court. The Warriors then committed a foul and quickly called timeout to let the celebration begin.