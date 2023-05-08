NBA

PHOENIX—Devin Bookerhad 36points and 12 assists,Kevin Durantalso had 36 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 129-124 to even their Western Conference semifinal play off series at two games apiece. Backup guardLandry Shametmade four crucial 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep the Suns ahead. Denver lost despite a huge game from MVP runner-upNikola Jokic,who poured in 53points.TheSuns took a 98-92 lead into the fourth quarter after a scoring flurry from Booker, who had 17 points in the third. Phoenix wouldn't trail in the fourth. The series returns to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday.

Harden makes winning 3 in OT:PHILADELPHIA—James Hardenhit the go-ahead3-pointer with 18 seconds left inovertimeandscored42points to help the Philadelphia 76ers stave off a wild Boston Celtics comeback in a 116115 victory on Sunday that evened their playoff series at 2-2.Marcus Smart's potential winner was a tick too late and the Celtics now head home for Tuesday's Game 5.Joel Embiid had 34 points and 13 rebounds. Harden added nine assists and eight rebounds.Jayson Tatumstruggled to score early but finished with 24 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

SUNRISE,Fla.—Sam Reinhartscored3:02 into over time and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 to takeacommanding3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Reinhart dumped the puck off the boards behind the net to setup his game-winner, taking a pass back fromAnton Lundelland scoring to give Florida its first 3-0series lead in27years.Anthony DuclairandandCarter Verhaeghe scored for Florida.Sam LaffertyandErik Gustafssonscored for Toronto.

MLB

Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball's biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash Oakland Athletics to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, has died. He was 73. The A's said Blue died Saturday of medical complications stemming from cancer. Blue was voted the 1971AmericanLeagueCyYoung AwardandMVPaftergoing24-8witha 1.82ERA.Hefinished 209-161with a 3.27 ERA and 2,175 strikeouts over 17 seasons. He was 22 when he won MVP, the youngest to win the award.

GOLF

DALLAS—The PGA Tour says former PGA championDon Januaryhas died at age 93. January won 10 times on the PGA Tour. The biggest was his 1967 PGA Championship victory in an 18-hole playoff at Columbine in Colorado. January also won the first tournament on what began in 1980 as the Senior PGAT our. He won 22 times onthe50-and-old circuit. The PGAT our did not disclose a cause of death. January played college golf at North Texas State when the Mean Green won four straight NCAA golf titles.

AUTO RACING

MIAMIGARDENS, Fla.—Max Verstappenused an easy Sunday drive to keep Red Bull undefeated on the season as the reigning two-time Formula One champion drove from ninth to the victory at the Miami Grand Prix. Red Bull has won all five races so far this season, and teammateSergio Perez'ssecond-place finish in Miami was the fourth 1-2 finish for Red Bull this year. Verstappen has three wins this season,while Perez, the pole sitter in Miami, has two victories. The win was the 38th of his career for Verstappen, who tiedSebastian Vettelfor most victories for Red Bull. At this pace, he'll smash Vettel's record by the end of what many critics are already complaining is a boring Red Bull-dominated season.

—Wire reports