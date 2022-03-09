The Queen Theatre opens under new management

The Queen Theatre of Downtown Bryan is officially reopened and was celebrated for its return Wednesday night at a VIP Grand Opening Party with city officials and partners in the project to save the Queen.

The newly renovated theatre includes a main screening area with large comfortable seats, a bar space with balcony seats, and a dining and private screen seating area.

The City of Bryan owns the theater; however, Entertainment Property Management and Consulting owned by Mark Schulman, is responsible for managing the Queen, including operating concessions and restaurant operations, negotiating contracts with film distributors, box office operations and more. Shulman’s Movie Bowl Grille Company will provide food and serving operations.

In 1939, Edna Schulman rebuilt and reopened the Queen Theatre, which was originally built in 1885 as a hotel. The theater operated from 1939 until the mid-1970s. After undergoing a revitalization effort by community members, the Queen reopened in 2018 before closing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Downtown Bryan Association, now known as Destination Bryan, later transferred ownership of the Queen to the city.

Schulman said the theater was the original vision of his grandparents.

“When the city got the Queen back, I told [Bryan Deputy City Manager] Joey Dunn, ‘Hey I heard you got the Queen back.’ And he said to me, ‘Yeah do you want it?’ And so it winded up that way and it was great,” Schulman said. “We have a passion for it and we have the management company that can do it, and this was a wonderful opportunity for us and the City of Bryan to get the Queen back to what it was supposed to be.”

Some of the renovations include replacement of the existing screen with a wall-to-wall retractable screen system, upgraded projection and sound systems and a prep kitchen.

Bryan City Councilmember Bobby Gutierrez said he was amazed at the details that were included in the renovations.

“This is like an IMAX theatre; the sound system has been completely redone and there are so many new additions that are like the original. Everybody is ready to be out and venture and explore and the Queen is a great place to start,” he said. “Some of the furniture and woodwork even was from the original building; it is a legacy and I am glad we as the city have a partnership with the Schulman’s management group.”

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said the city voted unanimously to outsource the management of both the Queen and the Palace Theatres to Shulman’s entertainment company.

“The agreement put at least $250,000 of investment into the building to improve it. [Schulman] has put in an entire new theatre sound system, a new video system, the bar, he has put over $1 million into this building and it is still owned by the City of Bryan,” Nelson said. “His commitment to doing and creating an interesting first-class theater in Downtown Bryan is to be commended. We are so delighted to see what they are doing. The lounge space is beautiful and the bar is beautiful. As the mayor, I so appreciate their commitment to doing it right. The fact that we are going to have first-run movies here is delightful.”

Nelson said in response to the theater closing in 2020 because of the pandemic, residents will want to come out and visit the Queen now that it is up and running.

“We are in a post-vaccinated world, people are able to go and get back to life. We have moved from this pandemic to being more of an epidemic,” he said. “I feel it is good time for us to get back to social gatherings and I can’t think of a more interesting place to do it than in Downtown at the Queen Theatre.”

Nelson also thanked many of the contributors who kept the theatre from being demolished.

“We had the risk of this entire building being destroyed, and people like [former] Councilman Ben Hardeman, Jim Singleton, Stephanie Sale and hundreds of others in the community who donated money, time and materials, were able to save this building and bring it back to a theatre,” he said.

The first movie screening will be “The Batman” on March 17 at 110 S Main St. in Bryan.

To purchase tickets and view showtimes visit queenbryantx.com.

