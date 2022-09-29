The Looch hits first place, while Chip is spiraling on The Eagle's Prognosticator Panel

TexAgs.com co-owner Billy Liucci and Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson are a formidable pair.

A&M has knocked off a pair of top 15 teams since Johnson replaced Haynes King as starting quarterback. That coincides with Looch climbing atop The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel. Looch has gone a sizzling 29-11 the last two weeks to pass 15 pickers.

Looch can have some pretty descriptive facial expressions while patrolling the sidelines at Aggie games. I’m sure he gave the 42-yard field goal-attempt by Arkansas’ Cam Little the evil eye until it hit the top of the right upright. Looch’s game-winning grin had to be twice as wide as Jerry Jones’ frown.

SportsTalk host Chip Howard isn’t smiling these days. The eight-time Prog Panel champion went a panel-worst 6-14 last week to sink into the bottom row. Chip is nine picks behind Looch and eight behind Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre, a two-time champ and Chip’s nemesis.

“So it appears my reign as the greatest picker in the history of the Prog Panel is over,” Chip said. “However, I will continue by ABC Philosophy — Anybody But Crystal.”

Crystal would rather watch weeks and weeks of CBS — Chip’s Bad Season.

“Wow! Chip TANKED last week,” Crystal said. “ Does he think the rules have changed this year and he is supposed to pick the losing team? Last week he said the cream was rising to the top. Guess he’s been drinking skim milk.”

Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr. is somewhat perplexed by the fall of his Prog hero.

“Clearly if Chip is going 6-14 on Prog, the wrong teams are winning,” Premo said. “I may start reversing my picks if this keeps up.”

Chip avoided the cellar thanks to Wendy Flynn of Wendy Flynn Real Estate, Eagle sports writer Travis Brown and Dr. Troy Elms of Stuart/Elms Orthodontics.

Travis got married recently, so he doesn’t have time to research games. He’s been web surfing tips on being a good husband. Dr. Elms, who also went 6-14 last week, sent in picks via his new social handles #basementdweller and #dontquityourdayjob.

Wendy considers being on Prog an honor, so much so that she sent us a box of cookies.

“Cookies are my love language,” Wendy said. “We’ve been enjoying the picks — the whole family is trash talking me! Feel free to accuse me of trying to bribe the judges.”

Consider it done. We can doctor the records enough to get Wendy off the bottom row. If that doesn’t work, maybe I can get Brett Favre to secure all Prog panelists trophies and cookies either from his charity or the Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation. I’m traveling to Mississippi State this week, so I could pick them up.

All this trash talk didn’t leave space to praise Aggieland Carpet One’s Claudia Smith and Mr. Tuggles. Claudia went a panel-best 15-5 to rise from 23rd to seventh.

“Look at Claudia go!” Crystal said. “She sure started slow but has come out strong the last two weeks. You go girl!”

Mr. Tuggles is in fifth place. He thought Wendy should have sent Milk Bones. He’s filing a grievance with PETA. Former women’s basketball coach Gary Blair is representing him.

“As long as I can stay in the middle with Cease and Mr. Tuggles, I feel successful,” Gary said.

Talk’s cheap. Get us cookies or Milk Bones.

• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.