The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 9: Texas A&M athletes bank more than $4 million in first year of NIL

Across Texas A&M online message boards and Aggie social media, an acronym has taken hold in anything related to name, image and likeness compensation. The BMAs, or Big Money Aggies, are at the heart of everything NIL at A&M.

Those BMAs proved a point in the first year of legalized NIL compensation by providing A&M student athletes with more than $4 million in NIL money from July 1, 2021 to Aug. 1, 2022. The monetary haul A&M’s athletes brought in is No. 9 on The Eagle’s Top 10 sports stories of 2022.

The total sum of money A&M athletes obtained through NIL deals over the timeframe was $4,173,656.82. Football paced all sports with $3,367,517.52. Men’s basketball and baseball followed by earning $472,735 and $198,078, respectively. The Eagle obtained the information through the Texas Open Records Act.

A&M athletes were able to broker deals through several collectives, including the 1922 Collective, which provided apparel and appearance opportunities for the players. C.C. Creations owner Kenny Lawson was part of many of those deals.

“We want to try to do everything that we can for Aggie athletics and trying to play by the rules of NIL, because it’s a business,” Lawson said. “We have to be very strict about the contracts, and we have to make sure we follow all the rules of NIL even though it’s a changing landscape. Everyone is trying to get their arms around it. We feel like we have a good feel for how it’s done.”

Softball took the prize for women’s sports with earnings totaling $35,337, followed by women’s tennis at $25,605 and women’s track and field at $16,405.

Equestrian, volleyball and women’s swimming and diving rounded out the bottom three with a combined $660.

The Aggies outpaced the rival Texas Longhorns in the first year of NIL. According to reporting by the Austin American Statesman, Longhorn athletes banked $2,039,180 in NIL compensation over the same timeframe with football taking in $879,447.

Jim Cavale, founder and CEO of NIL marketplace software INFLCR, said A&M has been one of the early adopters of everything name, image and likeness.

“In deal flow, they’ve done a phenomenal job,” Cavale said. “They are above average in sports like football, but at the same time, there is a lot of activity they would like to see with the non-football student athletes.”

