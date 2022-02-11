The Association of Former Students VP Kathryn Greenwade dies

Kathryn Greenwade, Vice President for Communications and Human Resources at The Association of Former Students, died Thursday after a lengthy illness.

The 1988 Texas A&M graduate led The Association’s communications and web teams, campus programs such as the Aggie Ring Program, advocacy and legislative affairs, and human resources.

“This is a profound loss for The Association of Former Students and for every person who loved Kathryn and whose life she touched,” Association President and CEO Porter S. Garner III, who recruited Greenwade to The Association in 1999 and worked with her for 22 years, said in a news release at aggienetwork.com. “Kathryn gave her all for The Association. The strength of our organization today is in large part a credit to Kathryn and a testament to her true professionalism, her wise counsel and her love for Texas A&M and Texas Aggies.”

Before coming to The Association, Greenwade led the former student career services program in the Texas A&M Career Center and worked in the fields of marketing and training in Dallas.