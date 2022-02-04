The American Association for Advancement of Science selects 2021 fellows from Texas A&M University

Texas A&M University Research Communications and Public Relations announced in a press release Jan. 26 that seven Texas A&M faculty members were selected as 2021 fellows for The American Association for Advancement of Science (AAAS).

The seven Texas A&M faculty members will be inducted as 2021 fellows at the AAAS annual meeting in Philadelphia on Feb. 19, 2022 where the AAAS will honor 564 new fellows consisting of scientists, engineers and innovators within 24 different scientific disciplines, according to the Texas A&M Research Communications and Public Relations press release.

The AAAS was founded in 1848 and is the “world’s largest general scientific society that serves 10 million individuals through more than 250 affiliated societies and academies.”

“This is a significant milestone, congratulations to each for receiving this high honor,” Interim Vice President for Research Jack G. Baldauf told Texas A&M University Research Communications and Public Relations.

According to Texas A&M University Research Communications and Public Relations the Texas A&M University 2021 AAAS fellows are: