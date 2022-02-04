The American Association for Advancement of Science selects 2021 fellows from Texas A&M University

Texas A&M University Research Communications and Public Relations announced in a press release Jan. 26 that seven Texas A&M faculty members were selected as 2021 fellows for The American Association for Advancement of Science (AAAS).
The seven Texas A&M faculty members will be inducted as 2021 fellows at the AAAS annual meeting in Philadelphia on Feb. 19, 2022 where the AAAS will honor 564 new fellows consisting of scientists, engineers and innovators within 24 different scientific disciplines, according to the Texas A&M Research Communications and Public Relations press release.
The AAAS was founded in 1848 and is the “world’s largest general scientific society that serves 10 million individuals through more than 250 affiliated societies and academies.”
“This is a significant milestone, congratulations to each for receiving this high honor,” Interim Vice President for Research Jack G. Baldauf told Texas A&M University Research Communications and Public Relations.
According to Texas A&M University Research Communications and Public Relations the Texas A&M University 2021 AAAS fellows are:
“Deb Bell-Pedersen, Department of Biology, College of Science, for “distinguished contributions to the field of molecular biology, particularly using Neurospora to understand genetic controls of circadian rhythms and circadian rhythm controls of gene expression.””
“Valen Johnson, Department of Statistics, College of Science, for “distinguished contributions to the field of Bayesian statistics and cancer research, and exceptional scientific leadership locally and nationally.””
“ Robin Murphy, Department of Computer Science & Engineering, College of Engineering, for “founding the field of search-and-rescue robotics and pioneering the field of human-robot interaction, and for informing policy and practice in rescue robotics worldwide.””
“Stephen Safe, Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, for “distinguished contributions to the scientific knowledge used to advance the safe use of chemicals in commerce and development of more effective and safe pharmaceuticals.””
“Virender K. Sharma, Department of Environmental and Occupational Health, School of Public Health, for “exceptional contributions in the field concerning the occurrence and remediation of toxins, antibiotics, antibiotics resistance bacteria and genes, and nanoparticles to address real-world challenges of water sustainability.””
“Kathy Svoboda, Department of Biomedical Sciences, College of Dentistry, for “distinguished contributions to the study of the influence of the extracellular matrix on development, and for leadership in the field of oral and craniofacial developmental biology.””