Texas wildfire no longer growing, some evacuations lifted

A wildfire in a central Texas state park is no longer growing and no injuries were reported after the blaze, suspected to have been caused by a prescribed burn, charred 1.2 square miles in the city of Bastrop, officials said Wednesday.

Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Kari Hines said no homes have been reported destroyed and some families were allowed to return home after an evacuation order was partially lifted. She said warmer conditions with lower winds and higher humidity expected Wednesday will help firefighters fully extinguish the fire.

The precise cause of the fire that began Tuesday has not been determined, but a prescribed burn in Bastrop State Park is suspected.

“We absolutely believe there were embers from the prescribed fire that undoubtedly caused the fire ... what we don't know is how that happened,” said Carter Smith, director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Smith said a full investigation will determine the cause, but added that the current focus is on making sure the fire is fully extinguished and all residents and property are protected.