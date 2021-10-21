Texas urges U.S. Supreme Court to allow abortion law to stand as Biden administration lawsuit unfolds

The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority. And the high court already allowed the law to go into effect; in a one-page order on Sept. 1 — the day the law went into effect — the justices declined to block the law but did not rule on its constitutionality, citing procedural difficulties. Many are doubtful the Supreme Court would overturn the law now, given the anti-abortion stances previously expressed by the conservative justices.

Now that the state filed a response, the Supreme Court will decide whether to take up the case. Under court rules, the certiorari before judgment method can be used “only upon a showing that the case is of such imperative public importance as to justify deviation from normal appellate practice and to require immediate determination in this Court.”

Texas’ abortion law was written in a way that makes it extraordinarily difficult to overturn in court. Typically, those who’d like to challenge a state law have to sue the officials responsible for enforcing it to block them from punishing violators.

But the law forbids state officials from enforcing it. Instead, it empowers private citizens to sue those who “aid and abet” anyone getting abortions not allowed under the statute.