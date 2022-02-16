Texas to receive $1.17 billion from pharmaceutical companies in opioid settlement

Texas and some of its largest counties will receive $1.17 billion in opioid relief money as part of a nationwide settlement from three large pharmaceutical distribution companies, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday.

The money comes from a $26 billion settlement signed by 52 American states and territories that Texas joined in July. Paxton has pushed for cities and counties to join the settlement with three pharmaceutical companies — McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen — that have been accused of exacerbating the opioid crisis by overlooking the number of opioid pills that pharmacies ordered in the past two decades.

Texas and entities in the settlement will receive the money, which will principally go toward opioid overdose treatment, prevention and education, over the next 18 years. The agreement also includes a system that would track and report drug shipments across distributors.

“The companies were sued for their role in creating and fueling the nationwide opioid epidemic,” Paxton said at a media event at LifePath Systems, a McKinney-based nonprofit that has increasingly spent funds on combating fallout from the opioid crisis. “The opioid crisis throughout the nation and the state of Texas is staggering.”