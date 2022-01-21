Texas Supreme Court to hear state’s bid to toss political map challenge, but not until after primary

“For decades, MALC has defended the freedom to vote and equal access to the ballot box. We are not surprised that (Texas Attorney General) Ken Paxton would attempt to undermine our members and the millions of Texas voices they represent,” said state Rep. Rafael Anchia, chair of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, one of the challengers against the maps.

Focusing on the timing of the redraw are two Democratic state senators, who sued to block the Legislature from redistricting in a special session this year. Also at issue are rules for keeping counties intact when drawing Texas House districts.

Similar to a suit they filed in federal court before redrawing began, the senators’ legal team argued the Texas Constitution requires that redistricting be done in a regular session that won’t happen until 2023.

That makes the newly drawn state House and state Senate plans invalid, said attorneys for Sens. Roland Gutierrez and Sarah Eckhardt, both Democrats.

State lawyers argued the Legislature is “perfectly free to redistrict whenever it wants,” and warned that blocking the maps will disrupt the 2022 elections already in motion.