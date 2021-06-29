Texas students' standardized test scores dropped dramatically during the pandemic, especially in math

“Right now, school districts are seeking input from their community getting community engagement, they’re going to have to post their plan within 60 days of getting the federal funds,” he said, noting parents can reach out to districts to weigh in. “From that point on, it’s getting these kids and high dosage tutoring after school programs and then summer school programs the following summer, but it’s also implementing [House Bill 4545].”

Popinski said the efforts to tackle learning loss won’t be a one-time effort but could take a few years. The good news is that the federal dollars will help create smaller classes, specialized tutoring, professional development for teachers and other strategies to mitigate the problems, he said.

“The availability of these federal stimulus dollars is the game changer,” he said. “And it’s not going to happen overnight by any means, but I think school districts and school administrators out there are really trying to plan out and use this funding in a way that has an impact and that will that will be long lasting.”

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner said in a statement Monday that the grades were not a surprise. His district has pushed for more enrollment in summer school to help students catch up.