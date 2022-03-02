Texas still working through rejected ballots after primary

The rate of rejected ballots around Houston was nearly 30% — some 11,000 ballots — as polls opened Tuesday. Harris County is a Democratic stronghold, but ballots for both Republican and Democratic voters were flagged for not having the required new identification, said Leah Shah, a spokeswoman for the county elections office.

Texas Secretary of State John Scott, an appointee of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, and others in the GOP have said the rejections were likely a matter of most voters being unfamiliar with the new requirements and would become less of an issue over time.

“We looked at it as the fact that the law is definitely working,” said Rick Barnes, the GOP chairman of Tarrant County, the largest red county in Texas. “It's the first round of it, so it may take a little education moving forward. But again, I think that those percentages came down and we’re comfortable with the reality of it all.”

One struggle for both parties in Texas was finding enough poll workers to keep voting locations open and moving. Parties are responding for staffing their own primaries in Texas, and large counties from the Texas border to Dallas had locations that were unable to open on time because of having not enough poll workers.