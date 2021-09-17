Texas state Sen. Hughes, who helped guide four key bills into law, rising in GOP ranks

Arguably no bill defined Hughes’ year like the elections bill did, though.

The proposal caused disorder in the House, where even before Democrats broke quorum in July, leadership had swapped authors and committees for the legislation. But in the Senate, there was never any doubt Hughes would continue carrying the bill.

That is not to say it was a smooth process, especially in the final hours of the regular session, when Hughes scrambled to try to get the legislation across the finish line during an overnight meeting.

Hughes ended up defending a late change to the bill that proved to be among its most controversial provisions at the time: starting the Sunday early voting window at 1 p.m., hampering efforts by Black churches to vote after morning services that are known as “Souls to the Polls.” That addition was made in conference committee, where members of both chambers were appointed to hash out their differences in the bill. While Republican negotiators later called the 1 p.m. start time a mistake and moved it up to 11 a.m., Hughes stood by it in those final hours of the regular session, saying “election workers want to go to church, too.”