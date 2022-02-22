Texas skydiving instructor dies when parachute fails to open

Both were airlifted to a Houston hospital after the jump Saturday in Waller, about 40 miles northwest of Houston. The male instructor later died and the female student had serious injuries that aren’t life-threatening, Skydive Houston said.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, neighborhood resident Alex Arias told KPRC he saw the primary chute fail and the secondary chute deploy only partially, sending the skydivers plummeting like a “corkscrew.” He ran over to help the jumpers, who were still clipped to one another, he told the outlet. The instructor was unconscious but the client was awake. “She was like, ‘Make it stop, make it stop, make it stop. Get him off of me. Make it stop.’ And I was like ‘You’re ok, you’re ok’ and I’m telling the other dude, ‘Hey wake up, wake up’ and he was out,” Arias said.