Texas Senate approves $3 billion college campus construction bill

Last week, the Senate included up to $325 million that could be used toward tuition revenue bonds as part of a separate bill divvying up the coronavirus funds, another Abbott priority. In that bill, they said the federal money is contingent on the Legislature passing a bill during the third special session “relating to the issuance of tuition revenue bonds.”

By adding the higher education legislation to the agenda, Abbott made it easier for the Legislature to move the tuition revenue bond bill forward. But on Friday, Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, who filed the bill, reiterated his belief that now is the time to pass this bill since it’s tied to federal COVID-19 money for campus construction in Senate Bill 8.

“Without that available money ... I would put a very low percentage chance on this effort passing in this special session or any other, until we’re truly out of these economic and budgetary cautious times that we’re finding ourselves in,” he said. The legislative fiscal note estimates issuing $3 billion in bonds would cost the state around $291 million over the next two years.

Lawmakers had already been working with universities to decide which construction projects would be included in a tuition revenue bond bill even before Patrick asked the governor to add it to his agenda.