Texas schools struggle to stay open as teachers and bus drivers call in sick with COVID-19

At its middle and high school campus, about 15 teachers are out with COVID-19, two of which are the district’s only high school-level English teachers. For Clarksville ISD, just a handful of absent teachers can deliver a devastating blow to the school system.

“You think to yourself, do you shut down an entire system for two teachers? In a small district, if it's two of the right teachers, that's all it takes,” Clarksville ISD Superintendent Kermit Ward said. “For the next five days, my kids (wouldn’t) get any English at all. None, because there's no one else at that campus capable of delivering that level of instruction.”

And with funding tied to in-person attendance, the district can’t afford to provide virtual instruction in addition to having to extend the school year.

“That's almost like asking my teachers to work longer and not paying them,” Ward said.

What’s more, Ward worries about the impact the disruption will have for his students — especially if teachers continue to call in sick.