Texas schools can again set their own face mask rules after federal judge overrules Gov. Greg Abbott's ban

Kym Davis Rogers, litigation attorney with Disability Rights Texas, said in a statement that the court found that Texas is not above federal law and state officials cannot prevent school districts from providing accommodations to students who are especially vulnerable to the risks of COVID-19.

"No student should be forced to make the choice of forfeiting their education or risking their health, and now they won’t have to," Rogers said.

Rogers said she doesn't rule out the state appealing the decision in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals because the state has done so before, most recently with its new law that bans abortions after as early as six weeks.

The TEA, Paxton and Abbott did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But later Wednesday, Paxton tweeted that he disagreed with the decision.

"My Agency is considering all legal avenues to challenge this decision," Paxton said in the tweet.

A recent University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll showed that 57% of voters support mask requirements in indoor public spaces based on local conditions, while 58% support mask requirements for students and staff in public schools. Forty percent oppose the requirements at indoor public places and 39% oppose the requirements at schools.