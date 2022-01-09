 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas RoadRunners win series finale against Texas Brahmas
0 Comments

Texas RoadRunners win series finale against Texas Brahmas

  • 0

The Texas RoadRunners beat the Texas Brahmas 5-3 in the third of a three-game NA3HL series Sunday at Spirit Ice Arena. Jaron Ketterman and Matthew Edestrand each scored two goals, while Tyler Love added one. Goalie Nash Wilson had 44 saves on 47 goal shots. The Roadrunners will host Atlanta next weekend.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert