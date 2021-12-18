 Skip to main content
Texas RoadRunners sweep Louisiana Drillers in two-game NA3HL series
Sam Bourdon’s two goals lifted the Texas RoadRunners to a 4-1 win over the Louisiana Drillers, finishing a sweep of the NA3HL two-game series at Spirit Ice Arena on Saturday.

Jack Herron and Matthew Edestrand each added a goal.

