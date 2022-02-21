 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas RoadRunners shut out Austin Ice Bats
0 Comments

Texas RoadRunners shut out Austin Ice Bats

  • 0

Jarron Ketterman had a hat trick and the Texas RoadRunners beat the Austin Ice Bats 6-0 on Sunday in NA3HL play at Spirit Ice Arena. Kyle Portlock added two goals, while Derek Boutin had one goal. Kaleb Bents had 14 saves as the goalie. The RoadRunners will face Oklahoma City on Tuesday and Wednesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert