The Texas RoadRunners opened the NA3HL season by sweeping the Austin Ice Bats on the road.

The RoadRunners won 7-1 on Saturday and 6-0 on Sunday. Brayden Bibby scored two goals on Sunday with Adrian Sanchez, JT Brugaletta, Ajay Johnson and Noah Easterson each having a goal. Goalie Jimmy Packee had 17 saves.

Brugaletta had two goals in the opener, while Carson Spear, Porter Wolk, TJ Lipsky, Jake Arnold and Bibby each had a goal.

The Road Runners will be at the Ice Bats again on Sept 22.