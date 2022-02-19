Texas rejecting record numbers of ballot requests as new law takes effect

Abbott and the GOP-dominated legislature introduced the new restrictions as part of a wide-ranging package they said was aimed at improving election security after then-President Donald Trump lost his 2020 reelection bid and alleged voter fraud was to blame. Democratic leaders and electoral-rights advocates across the nation have decried the new rules adopted in Texas and elsewhere as discriminatory voter-suppression measures.

Abbott’s office directed a reporter’s questions to Secretary of State John Scott, the state’s chief election officer.

“Our office has been working as quickly and diligently as possible to provide comprehensive guidance to both election officials and voters on changes to the mail-voting process in Texas and new ID requirements,” Scott’s office said in an email. “Our goal from day one has always been to make sure that all eligible Texas voters can successfully cast a ballot, and that remains our goal going forward.”

One of the main problems has been the speed at which the new rules were implemented. Signed into law Dec. 2, the new applications were not even available in some counties when voters began requesting them last month, according to Garza. There was no education campaign on behalf of the state to help administrators, or voters, he added.