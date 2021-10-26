Texas reaches $290 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson in nationwide opioid case

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a $290 million settlement agreement Tuesday with pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson over what the state claims were deceptive marketing tactics that contributed to the ongoing opioid crisis.

In July, he announced Texas had joined a $26 billion multistate opioid settlement with McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, as well as Johnson & Johnson. Paxton said Tuesday that the state expects to receive $1.2 billion from the three other companies, bringing the state’s total to $1.5 billion.

Hundreds of lawsuits accuse the distributors of carelessly overlooking the alarming numbers of pills ordered by pharmacies across the country over the last two decades. Johnson & Johnson, the lawsuit alleges, downplayed its products’ addictive properties.

All four companies have denied wrongdoing in the case. In a press release Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson said the settlement is not “an admission of any liability or wrongdoing” and added that its prescription opioid medications — which are no longer available in the U.S. — accounted for less than 1% of total opioid prescriptions in Texas and the U.S.