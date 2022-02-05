Texas power grid passes winter test, but critics say it’s still fragile

The Texas power grid passed its biggest test since last year’s deadly blackouts, keeping most lights on during a wintry blast last week. This storm, however, was far less severe than last year’s monstrous one, leaving questions whether the state is really ready for another deep freeze.

While reforms politicians enacted in the past year did help keep power plants running, analysts and power-market experts say the biggest reason things went so smoothly was it simply wasn’t as cold for as long. That meant natural gas kept flowing and wind turbines worked far better, helping the grid meet the increased power demand as millions of Texans cranked up electric heaters.

“The grid held up fine for a couple of reasons: The weather wasn’t as bad as we thought, and wind overperformed,” said Michael Webber, an energy professor at the University of Texas. “The demand wasn’t as high, and the supply wasn’t as low.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and lawmakers can claim victory in averting major blackouts this time, even as experts say it’s unclear whether the state’s grid actually is ready to withstand a cold blast like the 2021 storm, which left more than 200 people dead. That has significant political implications.