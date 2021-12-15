Texas pipeline company charged in California oil spill

The leak, in fact, was from a section of undersea pipe 4 miles miles away, Amplify said.

“Had the crew known there was an actual oil spill in the water, they would have shut down the pipeline immediately," the company said.

The Associated Press first reported last week that Amplify's leak detection system was not fully functional. At the time, the company declined to explain what that meant.

The first alarm sounded at 4:10 p.m. Oct. 1, but the leak was not discovered until well after sunrise the next morning and reported about 9 a.m. Citizens on shore called 911 to report the strong smell of crude that first afternoon, and an anchored cargo vessel reported seeing a large sheen on the water before sunset.

Local authorities who went looking for a spill Oct. 1 didn’t find it. The Coast Guard said it was too dark to go out and search for the spill by the time they received a report about it. They went out after sunrise, finding it around the time the company reported it.