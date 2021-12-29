Texas oil billionaire William 'Tex' Moncrief Jr. dead at 101

After the United States entered World War II, Moncrief enlisted and served as a naval officer in the Pacific. Upon returning to Texas, he went into business with his father and the pair acquired major oil and gas prospects across the country.

Moncrief ranks among a generation of tycoons who built the Texas oil and gas industry, including Sid Richardson, Cary Maguire and Ed Cox, according to Bruce Bullock, director of the Maguire Energy Institute at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Their names are also now on civic and medical institutions in the Dallas-Forth Worth area thanks to their philanthropy.

“With Tex as well as the other kind of legendary wildcatters, they were pioneers in the sense that they really didn’t believe in large corporations. They believed in smaller-leaning, sole proprietorships, if you will, which meant they took an awful lot of risk,” Bullock told the AP. “There just aren’t people around like that anymore.”

Forbes magazine named Moncrief to its billionaires list in 2006 and listed his net worth as $1 billion in 2014, writing that the biggest find of his career came four years earlier with the discovery of the deep-water gas reserves off the coast of Louisiana that became known as the “Davy Jones” field.