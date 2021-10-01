Texas nursing homes turn to state for help with staffing woes as vaccine mandate looms

The funding request by the nursing homes includes $400 million to help recruit and retain workers, and an additional $350 million to pay for new infection-control measures and maintain them permanently for future crises.

For the remaining $8.5 billion available, requests from everyone else outside the nursing home industry amount to nearly eight times that much, budget officials say.

The nursing homes’ effort to get that funding has not gotten very far, sparking industry concerns that nursing homes will start shutting down.

Already, the nursing home workforce crunch is forcing admission caps, which is having a ripple effect on hospitals that are already at capacity with COVID-19 patients. With nowhere to transport patients well enough to leave a hospital but still too ill to go home, hospitals are now often required to house patients longer than they would have if they'd had a nursing home spot available, said Kevin Warren, president and CEO of the Texas Health Care Association.

It also has placed more burdens on families that may not be equipped to care for an aging relative much longer or older Texans whose medical needs are best met in a skilled nursing facility rather than through costly home care, he said.