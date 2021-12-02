Texas now bans medical abortions after seven weeks of pregnancy

Abortion proponents say patients choose medical abortions for a range of reasons, including that it’s less invasive than a surgical procedure. Patients also can take the second medication, which can induce miscarriage-like symptoms, wherever it’s safest for them to do so.

“Medication abortion really allows people the control to find the setting and the timing that works best for them,” said Dyana Limon-Mercado, executive director of Planned Parenthood Texas Votes. “There’s all different reasons. You have people who maybe have unfortunately experienced sexual assault, and for them being able to have more control over the procedure ... feels safer to them.”

Medical abortion is different than emergency contraception, commonly known as the “morning-after pill.” Taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex, emergency contraception can prevent pregnancy. It is not abortion-inducing and is not effective if the patient is already pregnant.

Providers work around restrictions

Texas’ new law also specifies that no one may provide abortion medication “by courier, delivery or mail service.”