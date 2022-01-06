Texas natural gas production dropped during recent cold front, reviving concerns about electric grid

The gas industry has argued that their facilities will operate as long as their power is not cut off — which is what happened during last February’s storm when widespread freezing temperatures and skyrocketing demand increased strain on the grid. Utilities were ordered by ERCOT to preemptively cut power to homes and businesses to avoid a total collapse.

But that, in some cases, shut off the fuel supply for power plants due to paperwork errors.

The Railroad Commission recently finalized a new rule that will ensure gas producers likely won’t get their electricity cut off during a future “energy emergency” such as a winter storm. But the agency has not yet crafted weatherization rules for the industry.

“Keeping the power on is the best winterization tool we have,” Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, said in December.

Staples and oil and gas producers said they did not make significant upgrades to the way they prepare their infrastructure for the cold — a process called weatherization — after last February’s storm. They said they have been preparing their sites for cold weather for years.