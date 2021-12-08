Texas' largest county jail scrutinized after assault, review

The sergeant was taken to a local hospital and later released.

“We’re working on this. We’re not minimizing, saying everything is great,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during a news conference Wednesday.

David Cuevas, president of the Harris County Deputies’ Organization, the union representing deputies, said his group has been trying to bring attention to these problems for years but its concerns have fallen on deaf ears.

Cuevas said the attack on the sergeant showed “we don’t have the security measures in place to protect our employees.” He said the sergeant was in “good spirits all things considering."

In September, the union filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of current and former jail workers against county officials alleging the county had created unsafe conditions at the jail by failing to adequately fund and staff the facility.

Williams has been charged with aggravated sexual assault in connection with the alleged attack. He was being held in the county jail after being arrested for allegedly sexual assaulting a woman at a park in September 2020 and trying to attack another woman. Williams' attorney did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.