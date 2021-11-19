Texas judge declares mistrial in capital murder case of man linked to other deaths

DALLAS — The judge overseeing the capital murder trial for Billy Chemirmir declared a mistrial Friday after jurors repeatedly said they were hopelessly deadlocked.
Attorneys for Chemirmir asked for a mistrial multiple times as the jury sent notes about the stalled deliberations, but State District Judge Raquel “Rocky” Jones initially denied the requests.
One of the notes indicated that one juror would not “deliberate from her vote.” The note did not say whether the 11 other jurors were in favor of a conviction or acquittal.
After the third such note from the jurors, Jones gave them stern instructions called an Allen charge — or “dynamite charge” — to keep deliberating. She read instructions to jurors shortly after 2 p.m. to “not violate your conscience but continue deliberations.”
Jones declared the mistrial following the jurors’ fourth note, at 3:22 p.m., about being deadlocked.
The jury had returned to the Frank Crowley Courts Building near downtown Dallas about 8:45 a.m. Friday to continue deliberating the fate of Chemirmir, who is accused of smothering more than a dozen elderly women and stealing their jewelry and other valuables.
The jury weighed Chemirmir’s guilt or innocence only in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris, who was found dead in her Dallas home on March 20, 2018. In addition to details about the Harris case, however, jurors also heard about attacks on Mary Brooks, 88, who died Jan. 31, 2018, and Mary Bartel, 91, who survived an attempted smothering the day before Harris died.
An Allen charge has been considered prejudicial in some courts. In a hearing conducted in the courtroom, defense attorney Kobby Warren objected to such language. Warren and Mark Watson, another defense lawyer, argued that an Allen charge could violate certain constitutional rights.
“If this jury finds itself unable to arrive at a unanimous verdict, it will be necessary for the court to declare a mistrial and discharge the jury,” Jones told the jurors. “The indictment will still be pending and it is reasonable to assume that the case will be tried again before another jury at a future time.
“The questions to be determined by the jury will be the same questions confronting you and there is no reason to hope the next jury will find these questions any easier to decide than you have found them.”
By law, the Allen charge is the most forceful step a judge can take with jurors struggling to reach a verdict, said Alison Grinter, a defense lawyer not involved in the case.
“Basically it makes the jury feel like failing to reach a unanimous verdict would be a really huge burden on everybody in the system, and it tells them that if they can reach a consensus without undue burden to their conscience, they really need to,” Grinter said.
Chemirmir has been indicted on 18 counts of capital murder in Dallas and Collin counties. In all, he has been linked in police records, medical examiner reports and civil lawsuits to at least two dozen deaths between 2016 and his arrest the day Harris died.
Families of many of the other women are gathered in a room in the Dallas County district attorney’s office watching the trial on a livestream. The room was on edge after the jury said one juror was holding up the decision, they said.
“It’s very solemn in there right now. Like a kick in the gut,” said David Smith, husband of Loren Adair, whose mother, Phyllis Payne, was among the first of Chemirmir’s alleged victims in May 2016.
The families had anticipated a verdict would be reached Thursday, after closing arguments were given.
“It’s unfathomable that there was not enough evidence to convict him,” said Cheryl Pangburn, whose mother, Marilyn Bixler, died at a Plano senior living community in 2017.
Jurors received the case around 3:45 p.m. Thursday and broke for the night about 7:45 p.m.
In closing arguments Thursday, Warren said prosecutors piled on accusations against Chemirmir in connection with other deaths because they couldn’t prove that he killed Harris.
“You probably got confused on what case you were here for,” Warren said. “It’s not Ms. Brooks. It’s not Ms. Bartel. But it’s Ms. Harris.”
Lead prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin said Chemirmir picked out Harris in a Walmart, followed her home and smothered her with a pillow. He then took several of her belongings including jewelry and money, Fitzmartin said.
Prosecutors also showed surveillance footage from the same Walmart of Chemirmir following Brooks just before she died. Richardson police testified that their investigation determined he also targeted her at the store and smothered her in her home.
“You know now when they were shopping in that Walmart. … He was in his hunting grounds,” Jerry Varney, another prosecutor, said in closing arguments.