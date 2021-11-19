Texas judge declares mistrial in capital murder case of man linked to other deaths

An Allen charge has been considered prejudicial in some courts. In a hearing conducted in the courtroom, defense attorney Kobby Warren objected to such language. Warren and Mark Watson, another defense lawyer, argued that an Allen charge could violate certain constitutional rights.

“If this jury finds itself unable to arrive at a unanimous verdict, it will be necessary for the court to declare a mistrial and discharge the jury,” Jones told the jurors. “The indictment will still be pending and it is reasonable to assume that the case will be tried again before another jury at a future time.

“The questions to be determined by the jury will be the same questions confronting you and there is no reason to hope the next jury will find these questions any easier to decide than you have found them.”

By law, the Allen charge is the most forceful step a judge can take with jurors struggling to reach a verdict, said Alison Grinter, a defense lawyer not involved in the case.

“Basically it makes the jury feel like failing to reach a unanimous verdict would be a really huge burden on everybody in the system, and it tells them that if they can reach a consensus without undue burden to their conscience, they really need to,” Grinter said.