Texas investigates ‘off-label’ use of puberty blockers amid ongoing fight over transgender care

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating two pharmaceutical companies to determine whether they marketed certain drugs to treat transgender youth experiencing gender dysphoria.

On Thursday, Paxton demanded that AbbVie and Endo Pharmaceuticals produce a range of documents, communication and other information “related to the marketing and promotion of hormone blockers in Texas” by April 14. The attorney general tapped his authority under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices to launch the investigation.

At issue are Endo’s Supprelin LA and AbbVie’s Lupron Depot, drugs that federal regulators have approved to treat minors experiencing early puberty, but that are sometimes recommended by doctors “off label” to treat gender dysphoria.

“Companies should never promote or supply puberty blockers for uses that are not intended or approved,” Paxton said in a statement. He first announced the investigation in December.

A representative with Endo Pharmaceuticals said it markets Supprelin LA to treat early puberty.

“The Company does not promote its medications for off-label uses. That said, we intend to cooperate with this investigation,” Vice President for Corporate Affairs Heather Zoumas Lubeski said in a statement.